An American lady who works at her father’s reptile zoo welcomed the world into her secret room full of snakes

The daughter of a zoo owner, Jay Brewer, Juliette dragged a gigantic snake from outside and into a room all on her own, breathing heavily

Social media users were concerned about her safety as snakes belong in the wilderness and not in a closed environment with humans

American zookeeper Juliette stunned the world with her weird obsession with reptiles. She carried a gigantic snake on her body while breathing heavily.

She dragged the snake into a room full of more snakes and proudly showed off her collection with a smile.

World reacts to lady’s obsession with giant snakes in secret room

A zookeeper, Juliette, who is determined to keep her childlike adventures alive, has a secret room full of gigantic snakes. She showed off her power over them by dragging one five times taller/longer than her into a room while breathing heavily because of its weight.

The Reptile Zoo is located in Fountain Valley, California. It houses over a thousand exotic species of reptiles, amphibians, and arachnids from around the globe. The zoo also provides an educational entertainment facility for everyone to explore the world of animals.

Juliette has shared fascinating interactions with the zoo animals, making her a viral sensation. Her love for animals started when she was young, as she shared a nostalgic throwback photo with a snake on her body.

She amazed the world with her bravery and strength as she managed to carry an anaconda-like snake all alone and shared the clip on Instagram with the caption:

"What’s in the secret room 🤔 Snakes!🐍 😅 I’m sure you could’ve guessed that one!👏 these lovely ladies, were stretching and hanging out together. Always awesome to show you guys a glimpse of the zoo life😁🙌🙌 halfway through the week!"

Watch the video below:

World reacts to woman carrying gigantic snake

Social media users were stunned by the lady’s bravery as she carried a gigantic snake:

@akhil_7o7 shared:

"One day she'll stop posting and we'll know why."

@pollobuford cracked a joke:

"I know my mother-in-law is in there somewhere."

@rose_kialey warned the lady:

"It's all fun and games until one of them try to eat you, there is a real story based on it a girl was cuddling her big snake everyday and it stopped eating, her parents took it to the vet and the vet said it was building the stomach size to eat her so you might wanna watch out for them."

@johnboyd884 shared an analogy:

"Omg a room full of politicians."

