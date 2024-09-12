A young South African lady shared a TikTok clip that expressed how exhausted she was with having to figure life out

Nosithemba captured a moment that showed just how defeated she was as she sat in bed watching movies on her laptop and eating junk food

More South African youth came forward to let her know that she wasn’t alone and they shared their stories in the comments

Young people have voiced their feelings about the fast-paced world with rare opportunities. A young South African lady shared how she was exhausted from the rat race and chose to bed rot.

The youth of Mzansi have cried for help in a viral TikTok video. Image: @Maskot/Getty

Source: TikTok

The lady was defeated and decided to exhale as she sat in bed, stuffed herself with KFC, and entertained herself by watching movies.

SA youth express depressive symptoms from adulting

The South African youth have expressed their exhaustion after a viral TikTok made its rounds. The lady who shared the clip shared how she was exhausted from the endless rat race of life.

Nosithemba felt defeated as she chose to rot in bed, eat a KFC meal, and watch movies on her laptop. The lady tried her best to make herself feel better, but thoughts of her future made her heartache.

Young people are afraid of failing themselves and not attaining or living their dream life where life is much easier and more meaningful. They understand that life is not all about working all year to get weekends off and two weeks of vacation.

The youth abides by the system's rules: getting a quality education to secure a well-paying job, but many graduates are jobless. The state of the world is also another cause for concern. Senseless wars are causing unnecessary anxiety, and the mindlessness of influential leaders is disappointing.

Some young people are breadwinners since COVID-19 claimed many jobs, leaving many to find other means of income or survival. In the comments section of the post, the youth is screaming for help; they are constantly suffocated with worry and depression.

Nosithemba shared her eye-opening clip with the caption:

“Bed rotting because I genuinely thought that things were getting better, but they didn’t, and I don’t know what to do with myself or my life anymore; I feel so lost and tired of everything. Posting this here for safekeeping so that in a couple of years, I can look back and see how far I’ve come.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to SA youth showing depressive symptoms

The Mzansi youth are screaming for help as they express their exhaustion from the rat race:

@ella_acepto understood the symptoms:

"Not being passionate about anything and not knowing your purpose is draining girl but let's keep praying and pushing, everything will eventually come together."

@YT: Life As Tshepi🇿🇦 shared:

"Literally stayed in bed since January only go out when it’s necessary."

🖤Xoxo_ Myra🫶🏼🦋💕felt drained:

"Me right now, I had to drop out of school because my family can’t afford it and I don’t have a skill or job also not a degree holder and I’m 20 I feel like a looser because I’m the first child."

@Asi. was uninspired:

"It’s too much for me now, I’m not even doing well at school anymore, I don’t enjoy the gym anymore. I need to go home and gather some strength sana."

@Hlubi cannot go on anymore:

"I went from the girl who had her life figured out, straight A student, to missing classes and thinking of dropping out of uni. I'm not okay."

Inspiring lady shares battle with depression and alcoholism on TikTok

Briefly News also reported that a courageous woman who faced the tough challenges of depression and alcoholism is using TikTok to share her story. By opening up about her struggles, she's lighting a path of hope for others who may be going through similar battles.

Speaking to Briefly News, Neuro-coach Candice Lambert explained why some people might resort to alcohol and that it's possible to beat this addiction through professional help.

