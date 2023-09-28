A courageous woman who faced the tough challenges of depression and alcoholism is using TikTok to share her story

By opening up about her struggles, she's lighting a path of hope for others who may be going through similar battles

Speaking to Briefly News, Neuro-coach Candice Lambert explained why some people might resort to alcohol and that it's possible to beat this addiction through professional help

A young woman shared her heartbreaking journey of battling substance abuse and severe depression on social media in the hope of inspiring others. Images:@kha_rishume

Source: TikTok

This brave lady is sharing her fight against depression and alcoholism on TikTok, and her story is spreading hope all over South Africa.

Lady's brave battle against depression

TikTok user @kha_rishume revealed her struggles and recovery journey, inspiring many who face similar challenges. Struggling with depression and a serious alcohol problem, she once found solace in a bottle to numb her pain.

Desperate for help, tragedy struck with two suicide attempts in less than two weeks. After being admitted to a mental facility she received a life-changing diagnosis of bipolar, anxiety, borderline personality disorder (BPD), and major depression. While her journey had its ups and downs, including a relapse, she continues to persevere.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, Neuro-coach Candice Lambert provided insights on why an individual might consume alcohol while experiencing depression:

"Alcohol affects the part of your brain that controls inhibition, so you may feel relaxed, more talkative (extroverted) and less anxious or withdrawn after a drink. But these effects quickly wear off. The chemical changes in your brain can soon lead to more negative feelings, such as anger, depression or anxiety, regardless of your mood

"Therefore, depression and alcohol seem to create a downward spiral when it comes to mental health. It lowers the presence of dopamine (a neurotransmitter in the brain) in the brain, which is the “feel good” hormone often present in motivation and energy – which is the opposite of depression.

"When dopamine is low, mood is low too. When the person’s mood is low, the only thing the body responds to is more alcohol and which creates the downward spiral effect mentioned earlier so trying to stop alcohol addiction takes effort as the body and brain has developed this habit over some time."

Lambert highlighted steps that can be taken to overcome this, she says:

"As a Neuro-coach, habits and goals have energy and if someone is really motivated to change their life around who was previously addicted to any sort of thing, especially alcohol then the following behaviours are required:

"First identify where the escapism behaviour comes from. Identify the internal narrative in your own mind and the negative things being said. Work on changing that in a supportive, empowering community, family or another circle.

"Allow yourself to sit in the difficult emotions (with support) but be aware of spiralling downward – which would call for professional assistance. Seek professional help through the process. Replace the habit with an alternative that provides “happiness” in the beginning but slowly change this to a non-stimulating habit

"Engage in positive but authentic self-talk and affirmations, increase Dopamine naturally by: Getting exposure to sun, physical exercise, deep breathing and meditation. As well as socialising with supportive friends (that don’t necessarily drink alcohol). Lastly, eat a well-balanced “happy” diet that includes vegetables, almonds, avocados, chicken, peas, wheat germ, oatmeal."

Mzansi applauds her strength

Her story, shared on TikTok, serves as a beacon of hope, inspiring others to never give up on their own battles regarding their mental health. The young woman's strength and resilience has resonated with many people, letting them know they're not alone.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Boitumelo shared:

"We are relapsed trust me."

@Makozo said:

"This is me struggling to find a community to help me, glad to know I am not alone."

@Malumfoodie encouraged:

"Time teaches us that eventually we will need to deal with our problems>

@sinawoti commented:

"You cannot shame yourself into into change. You can only love yourself into healing. Love and light."

@Masana inspired:

"Thank you for sharing this, you are very strong."

@Kopana said:

"You are deeply loved and I pray for your healing."

Woman shares her mental struggles

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a mental health activist who laid it bare for viewers and showed what a depressive episode looks like.

The 29-year-old encouraged others not to be so hard on themselves and that it was okay not to be okay.

She encouraged others to put their mental health and wellness first.

