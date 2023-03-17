A mental health activist laid it bare for viewers and showed what a depressive episode looks like

The 29-year-old encouraged others not to be so hard on themselves and that it was okay not to be okay

She encouraged others to put their mental health and wellness first

A mental health activist raised awareness about her daily battle with depression and many could relate to her video. Images: @inktr.ee/isntshestellar

A young lady named Celeste has taken to TikTok to remind people to put their mental health first.

In the video, the young woman shares a depressive episode in which she physically cannot take care of herself.

She highlights the dangers of social pressure which has a nasty habit of convincing you that you must do things by a certain age.

Celeste is unable to work, so she continues to live with her parents, and even simple tasks like showering and eating have become difficult for her.

Celeste captioned her post:

"I’m more proud of this than anything I’ve ever accomplished or achieved in my life.

"Some people look at me and see failure. But I look at me and see the beginning of my most successful era yet.

"I’m doing the hard sh*t now bc I know im just going to get better and better with each decade".

In the post, she expresses gratitude to her family for their support.

Celeste's post is relatable to scores across the world

People commented on Celeste's video, sharing how they thought she was extremely fortunate to have a strong support system.

Salty Shortcakes commented:

"Same but I am all alone. I wish you healing, be blessed you have people you can count on"

Delila shared the same sentiments:

"Oh my love I’m in the exact same boat right now. Quit my job a year ago because of my mental health, living with my parents…I can’t say it’s easy"

Lisalaini commented:

"Congrats girl! You choose yourself and that’s the only thing that matters! You’ll get there ✨!"

Neesh commented:

"Thank you SO much for sharing this. Really. It means the world."

Kasandra Garcia commented:

"Happy healing! Exactly the mom I want to be. No matter what age, my babies can always come home to me"

