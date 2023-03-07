Mzansi comedian David Kau celebrated mental health awareness on his timeline, and Mzansi is here for it

The filmmaker and actor reminded the people of Mzansi to make sure that they put their health and mental wellness first

The star was one of the people who nearly lost their homes during the hard Covid-19 lockdown because they couldn't make money through public performances

David Kau has taken to his timeline to remind Mzansi peeps to put their mental health first. The comedian also posted a pic of himself looking healthy and mentally strong.

David Kau reminded Mzansi to take care of their mental wellness. Image: @davidkau

Source: Instagram

Many Mzansi people suffered from mental health-related sicknesses during the hard Covid-19 lockdown, as many lost their jobs and had financial problems. Taking to Twitter, the filmmaker and actor captioned his post:

"Remember to always put your Health & Mental Wellness first."

David Kau nearly lost his mansion

City Press reported in 2022 that the seasoned comedian nearly lost his mansion to a bank. David Kau was at loggerheads with his bank, demanding he settles more than R1 million of his mortgage. The bank sought to compel Kau to honour a loan agreement concluded in 2006.

Mzansi reacts to David Kau's mental health awareness advice

Peeps took to the star's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. Some said they are very passionate about mental health awareness.

@lumza75 said:

"I am quite passionate about mental health awareness."

@Kingkwai wrote:

"Very true Dafite, o seke wa lebala to make us laugh gee le wena."

@KWESIDAFARMER commented:

"You are the best."

@SirDee85168253 added

"It's been long since I saw you brother. Looking young as always."

