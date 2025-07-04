Media personality Somizi Mhlongo could lose his most prized possessions due to a legal battle with the CCMA

The CCMA instructed the sheriff to attach his movables in order to recover R165K in unpaid staff salaries

The former employees at his company alleged that they were unfairly dismissed and have not received their salary

Somizi Mhlongo stands accused of not paying his employees, and now the CCMA has decided to seize his assets. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Why Somizi will lose his assets?

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo is making headlines for the wrong reasons once again. This time, his former employees have taken his company, Search Light Pty Ltd, to the CCMA after alleging that they were unfairly dismissed in April 2025.

The Sompire entrepreneur and his business partner, Lindo Maleho, are both directors of the said cleaning company. According to Sunday World, Mhlongo and his partner failed to pay the employees their salaries, amounting to R165,402.

The employees worked at Transnet in Carlton Centre and have alleged that they were unfairly dismissed due to internal disputes.

A sheriff was instructed by the company to attach some of Somizi Mhlongo's movable assets to recover the money owed to the former employees.

Somizi Mhlongo was accused of not paying his employees. Image: Frennie Shivambu

Somizi accused of unfair dismissal

Speaking to the news publication, the employees claimed that they were unfairly dismissed from the company. They allegedly did not receive any warning, nor were they called for an official hearing prior to getting dismissed.

After approaching the CCMA, they won their case and are entitled to their April, May and June 2025 salaries. This came into effect on 23 June 2025.

The news publication quoted the enforcement order, which instructed that Somizi's assets should be attached.

“You may attach the movable goods of the respondent. You may only take into execution the movable goods of the respondent as attached in the written confirmation by the CCMA. And you may then realise by public auction the sum of R165,402.62 together with interest thereon at the legal rate. You must pay the applicant the amount due to him.”

X user Sihle Mvuso posted the story on social media, and people ripped into Somizi. The dancer was previously embroiled in a tax dispute with SARS, which claimed he owed R3.5 million in taxes.

Social media reacts to Somizi's woes

This is what some people had to say about Somizi's legal woes.

@Mrmoney115 exclaimed:

"Hebanna! 012 in Witbank is making money weekly. They must come there and take all the money we pay and buy."

@CastleLarger slammed:

Rocking LV", everything but you can't afford to pay staff. Showing off comes at a cost always njalo."

@r_kage stated:

"The real beneficiaries of tenders in SA."

@ZeeMkize said:

"I think it is high time that we al agree that famous people do not know how to control their money."

@thulanimjita stated:

"We are always on the side of the working class and the exploited; we are in solidarity with them."

@kruder69 asked:

"He’s so used to the sheriff, but we are told he’s rich?"

@SizakeleMa43649 shared:

"Your faves. All they know to do is brag about their wealth but never take responsibility."

