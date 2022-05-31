‘Living the Dream With Somizi’: Somizi Mhlongo’s R3.5 Million SARS Debt Has Him Seeking Ma’Mkhize’s Help
- Somizi Mhlongo's latest episode Living the Dream With Somizi, was a juicy affair after the star contacted Ma'Mkhize from show another reality show Kwa Ma'Mkhize
- Reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo opened up to Ma'Mkhize about his recent tax problems on Living the Dream With Somizi
- Somizi Mhlongo has been trading since the South African revenue service came for his belongings, and viewers of Living the Dream With Somizi were eager to share their thoughts
Somizi Mhlongo is in the headlines once again after getting in touch with Ma'Mkhize in an effort to get some help with his tax issues.
Somizi Mhlongo recently found himself in trouble with the South African Revenue Service Authority for years of unpaid taxes.
Somizi Mhlongo asks Ma'Mkhize for her tax lawyer
Briefly News previously reported that SARS seized and sold Somizi's belongings.
According to The South African, on the latest episode of Living the Dream With Somizi, the show's star contacted Ma'Mkhize, saying that "they are after me" in reference to SARS claiming his outstanding taxes.
Somizi approached the right person as she sounded experienced in tax problems. Ma'Mkhize had her tax lawyer's number ready to go. She said:
"Are they also after you? I will send it to you fast and furious."
Somizi also indicated some frustration with SARS as he claimed that they are "trying to be personal," but he wants "everything to be done lawfully."
Viewers of Living the Dream With Somizi are not convinced about SARS
Peeps thought it was convenient that Somizi's tax debt has come out amid his split from ex-partner Mohale.
@King_Koperrall commented:
"Why does this come after he is divorced from mohale? Isigebengu u somizi."
@Mxbeez commented:
"Somizi owes SARS R3 million which means Mohale owes SARS R1,5 million. He thought he secured the bag kanti he secured the debt."
@Darkie88001156 added:
"Base Bamnyisa u Mohale. Tjooo after God fear Somizi"
