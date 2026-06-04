Trevor Noah spoke about changing attitudes toward immigrants during an episode of his What Now? Podcast , which aired on 28 May 2026

Noah made the comments during a conversation with Eugene Khoza and Hasan Piker, where he explored how economic conditions shape public opinion on immigration

To illustrate his point, the United States-based comedian shared a personal story from his childhood

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Trevor Noah linked anti-immigration sentiment to economic hardships. Image: John Nacion/Variety, Christopher Polk/Billboard

Source: Getty Images

Media personality Trevor Noah has become the latest celebrity to address the burning issue of illegal immigrants. The United States-based South African comedian weighed in on the changing attitudes towards immigrants.

The Born a Crime author’s comments come as the March and March Movement counts down to planned protests demanding the deportation of illegal immigrants. During an episode of What Now? Podcast that premiered on YouTube on 28 May 2026, Trevor Noah and his co-host Eugene Khoza sat down with streamer and political commentator Hasan Piker.

Trevor Noah shares personal story while discussing illegal immigrants

In a teaser posted on his official Instagram account on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, Noah argued that people tend not to focus on immigrants when life is going well, and their needs are being met.

He explained that when the economy is booming, wages are keeping up with costs, and people can afford basics, immigrants often blend into society without attracting much attention. According to Noah, many people do not even notice things such as accents or where someone comes from when they feel financially secure.

“Your ability to see or not see an immigrant changes dramatically with your standard of living and how things are going. I think people really take that for granted. When you're doing well, when your economy's doing well, when things around you are doing well, you’ll be shocked at how you don’t notice immigrants. They sort of silently exist in your world because things are going well because you don't see them. You don't notice the guy at the corner shop has an accent in that way, when you've got enough money, and the prices are affordable, and your wages have kept up,” Noah said.

Trevor Noah argued that economic hardship fuels anti-immigrant sentiment. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Trevor Noah went on to suggest that tensions begin to rise when people feel there are not enough resources to go around. He said citizens are more likely to question why support is being extended to others when they believe their own needs are not being met.

“But a system that is failing its people is inevitably going to have its people notice the people who are not, quote unquote, its people because they're like, wait, what is I don't understand, you're saying we don't even have enough for us. Then why do we have enough for them? And I think of it genuinely through like the most personal lens,” he said.

To illustrate his point, Noah reflected on his childhood and how his mother's generosity was easier for him to understand when the family had enough food and money.

“When we had food in my house, my mom was always like please go give those street kids this food, give that homeless guy this, give that. Should she do that her whole life? She still does that, right? I remember in my life when we were doing well in the house, like when we had a full fridge, I never noticed it. I would, I would run over giddy to that guy, and I'd give him bread and and Stew and some money. I didn't notice. It's when my mom opened her purse, and it was empty. Took out her last 10 Rand notes. I said go give it to that guy, and I was like, ‘This woman has lost her mind’,” Noah added.

Watch the full video below:

Gareth Cliff reveals tensions behind anti-illegal immigration marches

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Gareth Cliff shared his views on the growing anti-illegal immigration protests.

He explained why frustration among South Africans is growing and how it’s shaping public reactions.

Source: Briefly News