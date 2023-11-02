Comedian Trevor Noah is currently trending as the debut for What Now With? Trevor Noah is around the corner

Netizens cannot contain their excitement about the podcast as they reacted to a snippet shared by Spotify

The streaming service shared the launch date for the podcast, which is 9 November 2023

Trevor Noah's podcast ‘What Now With? Trevor Noah’ will be launching in November. Image: @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Comedian Trevor Noah will be entering the podcasting space. He is currently trending as the debut for What Now With? Trevor Noah is nearly here.

Trevor's podcast to premier on Spotify

The former The Daily Show With Trevor Noah host inked a deal with streaming platform Spotify. He will be launching his podcast, which he hopes will ignite thoughtful and meaningful conversations.

During the announcement event, he said he hopes that he and his influential guests will change the world with their discerning conversations.

Spotify described the comedian as a 'master storyteller.'

"Trevor Noah is a master of storytelling and soon he’ll bring that to his very own podcast, ‘What Now? with Trevor Noah’ coming November 9."

Trevor to bring his comedic side

It won't all be serious conversations only though. Trevor Noah told Spotiy that he will be bringing his comedic side as well.

“My passion and my joy have always been connecting people and connecting ideas. On the podcast, that’s what I’m going to be doing... Not in a way that’s reactive, not in a way that’s specifically tied to what people think of as news but rather cultural moments, ideas that give us a better understanding of the world we live.”

Watch a part of the interview:

Fans are excited and cannot wait for the podcast

Trevor Noah fans cannot contain their excitement about the podcast. Commenting under the snippet shared by Spotify on Instagram, fans anticipate a hit.

yuhhh_yuhhh1368 joked:

"Who else thought that was the weeknd for a split second."

spotifypodcasts shared:

"Counting down the days."

@Courtney_Burk_ shared:

"After reading his book I gained so much respect for him. I will definitely be listening to his podcast when it comes out."

@JujuLaBelle expressed:

"I can't wait."

@KelvinBraxton_ joked:

"The “African Siri”. Can’t wait. Trevor is awesome."

The international streaming platform shared the launch date for the podcast, which is 9 November 2023.

