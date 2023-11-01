A woman couldn’t hold back her tears in a TikTok video because the Rugby World Cup has come to an end

Her emotional reaction struck a chord with many people in Mzansi, who shared her sadness about the tournament’s ending

Mzansi, known for their passionate love of rugby, empathised with the woman’s feelings and expressed their sense of sadness

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman cries over Rugby World Cup ending, and netizens share the same sentiments. Images: Phil Magkoe

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman’s tears flowed in a TikTok video as the Rugby World Cup has come to an end.

Woman cries over RWC

TikTok user @heeemaw’s emotional reaction resonated with people across Mzansi, who shared her sorrow as they did not know what to watch now that the Rugby World Cup is over.

The video captures the strong emotions that major sporting events, like the Rugby World Cup, can stir in fans. This woman’s tears showed the deep passion and connection that sports can create in a country. She expressed her uncertainty about what to do now that it's over, a feeling many South Africans understood.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi understands woman’s pain

People throughout the country showed empathy and understanding for the woman on TikTok, recognising her sadness and expressing their own sense of loss.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@tii._.setso said:

"We need a new group project stat."

@Amecia Smit shared:

"I think it's the togetherness we experienced as a nation, and now, we'll miss it cuz we don't know if it will happen again."

@Kgosi asked:

"Like, what am I supposed to do with my life now."

@Christiaan Smit340 commented:

"We are starved for the feeling of unity in World Cup time."

@DeVillageKid said:

"Gotta get a new excuse to binge drink on weekends now."

@Legalbelle92 shared:

"We are shifting our focus to the Proteas now, they need our prayers and support... Keep that togetherness for them."

All Blacks supporter in a crowd of Springboks' fans

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about a TikTok video that portrays a man in an All Blacks jersey.

The man looks disappointed as the Springboks win, captioned: "Imagine fighting for your life because your country won the World Cup”.

Mzansi citizens empathise with the man but express pride for the Springboks and have a good giggle at the man’s misery.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News