TikTok video portrays a man in an All Blacks jersey amidst Springbok supporters after the World Cup

The man looks disappointed as the Springboks win, captioned "imagine fighting for your life because your country won the World Cup"

Mzansi citizens empathise with the man but express pride for the Springboks and had a good giggle at the man’s misery

A TikTok video capturing a man wearing an All Blacks jersey amidst a jubilant crowd of Springbok supporters after the World Cup has left South Africans both empathetic and bursting with national pride.

The video, shared by user @jacobsnoloyiso, portrays a humorous yet relatable moment that encapsulates the emotions of a devoted rugby fan on the losing side.

All Blacks supporter surrounded by Springbok fans

The video shows the man donning the jersey of the New Zealand All Blacks, known as formidable rugby rivals to the South African Springboks. Standing amidst a sea of celebrating Springbok fans, the man's expression of disappointment is evident.

The caption on the video reads, "Imagine fighting for your life because your country won the World Cup," capturing the irony and passion that rugby fans invest in their teams, emphasising the intensity of support for national rugby squads.

Mzansi has a chuckle at the man’s sadness

Mzansi citizens, while feeling for the man in the All Blacks jersey, couldn't help but laugh at the relatable situation. The video sparked a wave of empathy mixed with expressions of pride and joy for the Springboks, who secured victory.

Sethu M laughed:

“He's prolly requesting a ride to go home right now ”

10-01 said:

“I would have grooved and changed my t-shirt ”

ѕєνιℓℓα м shared:

“The embarrassment I would evaporate, sana.”

dot.calm_sa wondered:

“Why didn't he leave, though he actually feels uncomfortable.”

