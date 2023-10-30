The Springboks are returning to South Africa victorious after winning the Rugby World Cup in Paris

A video of the Bokke singing as they were making their home has gone viral on social media

Social media users reacted with humour to the video with many poking fun at the song choice, highlighting South Africans' playful spirit

The South African National Rugby team, the Springboks are joyful as they are headed back home after winning the Rugby World Cup again. A video of the stars with their luggage, singing and dancing has gone viral on social media.

Siya Kolisi and the Springboks sang as they headed back to Mzansi after winning the Rugby World Cup. Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Springboks sing and dance as they head to South Africa

The Springboks are coming back to Mzansi after spending weeks at the Rugby World Cup in Paris, France. The stars made the country proud when they won the cup in an intense match against New Zealand on Saturday 28 October.

A video of the Bokke heading back home after winning the World Cup has gone viral on social media. The video shows the team's captain Siya Kolisi leading the others in a song as they made their way home.

Mzansi reacts to viral video of the Springboks singing

Social media users have responded to the video of the Springboks singing as they headed out of France after winning the cup again. Fans were rolling on the floor with laughter because of the choice of song the stars were singing.

@Khanyih_Ngubane said:

Honest question, where do they keep the trophy? Is it at someone’s place or the team has a place or?

@RTmmane added:

"And abanye banomona for real, I mean what is this?"

@Beazy_Stark noted:

"Abanye banomona - "Some are envious and jealous" Take that Matt Williams."

@MrRDarwin said:

"No what’s with the song choice the bokke are petty."

