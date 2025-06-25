Springboks great Bryan Habana co-founded Paymenow, a fintech startup offering earned wage access (EWA) to help South Africans avoid debt traps

The platform launched just before South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown and now serves over 500,000 employees across Africa and Pakistan

Paymenow promotes financial literacy and responsible wage access, with young South Africans leading its rapid adoption

South African rugby icon Bryan Habana has turned his attention to fintech, co-founding Paymenow, an earned wage access (EWA) platform launched in January 2020. The platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before payday, aiming to combat overindebtedness and predatory lending in South Africa.

Habana, widely celebrated for his speed and finishing ability, earned 124 Springbok caps and scored 67 Test tries during a decorated rugby career. Image: Steve Haag

Habana, widely celebrated for his speed and finishing ability, earned 124 Springbok caps and scored 67 Test tries during a decorated rugby career. A 2007 Rugby World Cup winner, Habana equalled Jonah Lomu’s record for most tries in a single tournament and was named IRB Player of the Year that same year. After retiring in 2018, Habana shifted his focus to business, bringing the same passion and work ethic into the entrepreneurial space.

Launching Paymenow during lockdown

Alongside co-founders Deon Nobrega, Willem van Zyl, and Gerbrand Potgieter, Habana launched Paymenow just days before South Africa’s first Covid-19 lockdown. Despite uncertain economic conditions, the platform secured its first client before restrictions began—offering vital market validation during a challenging period.

Habana admitted initial hesitation, wary of EWA’s potential association with payday loan schemes. But mutual trust with Nobrega and belief in the mission changed his mind.

“We really believed in the product, and we were excited to bring something to market that hadn’t been done before,” he said.

Paymenow’s growth across Africa

From a four-man team in a small office, Paymenow has grown steadily. By May 2025, it served over 500,000 employees across 300 companies in South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, and Pakistan. Notable clients include Cell C, Bidvest Prestige, and Herotel. In 2024, the platform expanded to Uganda via a partnership with Islamic finance firm Thiqa.

Paymenow promotes financial literacy through a tiered system that encourages responsible usage. Users progress from green to gold by completing budgeting tools and financial education modules. On average, users access R2,200 monthly but typically use just R1,300, indicating measured behaviour.

Younger South Africans lead adoption

Young people are embracing EWA, with usage among 18–33-year-olds growing by 132% over the past year. Employers are recognising EWA as a valuable tool to boost staff retention and improve financial wellbeing, especially in a competitive job market.

From the rugby field to fintech innovation, Bryan Habana continues to lead with impact, helping reshape how workers access and manage their money.

From the rugby field to fintech innovation, Bryan Habana continues to lead with impact, helping reshape how workers access and manage their money. Image: Steve Haag

