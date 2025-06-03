Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx, two of South Africa’s most iconic rugby players, launched their craft beer brand, Bomb Squad Beer, after years of discussing life beyond rugby

They partnered with Saggy Stone Brewery to create Bomb Squad Lager, a smooth, easy-to-drink beer tailored to South African tastes and inspired by the Springboks' famous “Bomb Squad” nickname

Bomb Squad Beer secured shelf space in major South African retailers and recently expanded to the UK, with plans to target Australia next, ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Springbok rugby icons Steven Kitshoff and Malcolm Marx have ventured into the business world with the launch of their craft beer brand, Bomb Squad Beer.

The two legendary front-rowers, who shared many years on the field for the Springboks, are now business partners. Their company, launched in March 2023, has quickly made waves in South Africa’s growing craft beer scene.

Kitshoff and Marx’s Rugby Legacy

Steven Kitshoff is one of South Africa’s most recognizable loosehead props, having represented the Stormers, Western Province, Bordeaux, and Ulster. He was first called up to the Springboks in 2016 and played a key role in the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories.

In February 2025, he retired from professional rugby after sustaining a serious neck injury during the 2024 Currie Cup.

Malcolm Marx, widely regarded as one of the best hookers in world rugby, made his Springbok debut in 2016. He also played a pivotal role in South Africa’s 2019 and 2023 World Cup triumphs. Marx currently plays for Kubota Spears in Japan and recently led the club to a major league final.

Birth of Bomb Squad beer

The two athletes, who were long-time roommates during Springbok tours, often discussed life after rugby. Their shared passion for beer and business led them to launch Bomb Squad Beer, partnering with Saggy Stone Brewery in Robertson.

“Aimee, my wife, actually came up with the name. It was inspired by the ‘Bomb Squad’ nickname our Springbok bench earned during the World Cup.” Kitshoff told My Players.

Their first creation, Bomb Squad Lager, is described as smooth, easy to drink, and appealing to a broad market, a strategic choice in South Africa, where lager remains the preferred beer style.

Expanding into retail and overseas markets

The brand’s popularity has grown rapidly, with Bomb Squad Beer now available in major retailers including Checkers, Pick n Pay, Makro, Spar, and Norman Goodfellows.

“Securing retail deals was one of the toughest but most rewarding parts of the journey,” Kitshoff said.

Following its local success, the company expanded into the United Kingdom to reach the South African community in London. According to Kitshoff, Australia is being considered as the next expansion target ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Bomb Squad Beer is a powerful example of rugby legends translating their legacy into business success.

