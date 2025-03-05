Kitshoff suffered a severe neck injury that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation

Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff has broken his silence following his sudden retirement from professional rugby.

Speaking for the first time since the announcement, Kitshoff mentioned that a severe neck injury, which required surgery and extensive rehabilitation, ultimately forced him to step away from the game.

After extensive medical consultations and careful consideration, Kitshoff made the tough choice to step away from the game.Image Credit/Jen Smith.

Source: Getty Images

A Difficult Decision Influenced by Medical Risks

After extensive medical consultations and careful consideration, Kitshoff made the tough choice to step away from the game.

He explained that the risks associated with continuing his career were too great.

The injury was more serious than I initially thought, and after speaking with specialists, I had to accept that playing on would not be safe for me.

Kitshoff stated.

Grateful for a Memorable Career

Reflecting on his journey, the World Cup-winning prop expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities rugby had given him.

I've been fortunate to live my dream, represent my country, and share the field with incredible teammates. This isn't how I imagined my career ending, but I'm proud of everything I've achieved.

He said.

A New Chapter Awaits

Although his playing career has come to an end, Kitshoff suggested that he may remain involved in rugby in a different role.

He stated that the sport had played a significant role in shaping his life, and he hoped to contribute in some way in the future.

However, for now, his primary focus would be on recovery before deciding on his next steps. His departure marks the conclusion of an era for both the Springboks and the Stormers, as they say goodbye to one of their most experienced and accomplished players.

Rassie Erasmus Pays Tribute to Steven Kitshoff

Rassie Erasmus, the head coach of the Springboks, has paid heartfelt tribute to Steven Kitshoff following his retirement due to a serious neck injury.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Erasmus praised Kitshoff’s contributions to South African rugby, particularly his role in the team’s back-to-back World Cup victories.

He highlighted the prop’s leadership, resilience, and work ethic, calling him a vital player for the Springboks over the years.

Steven Kitshoff of South Africa celebrates after the Springboks' victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup 2023 at Stade de France, Paris, on October 28, 2023.Image Credit/Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

