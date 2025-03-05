Springbok Star Steven Kitshoff Breaks His Silence After Retirement
- Kitshoff suffered a severe neck injury that required surgery and extensive rehabilitation
- The Springbok prop expressed gratitude for his career, acknowledging the privilege of representing South Africa
- While stepping away from playing, Kitshoff hinted at remaining connected to the sport in a different capacity
Springbok and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff has broken his silence following his sudden retirement from professional rugby.
Speaking for the first time since the announcement, Kitshoff mentioned that a severe neck injury, which required surgery and extensive rehabilitation, ultimately forced him to step away from the game.
A Difficult Decision Influenced by Medical Risks
After extensive medical consultations and careful consideration, Kitshoff made the tough choice to step away from the game.
He explained that the risks associated with continuing his career were too great.
The injury was more serious than I initially thought, and after speaking with specialists, I had to accept that playing on would not be safe for me.
Kitshoff stated.
Grateful for a Memorable Career
Reflecting on his journey, the World Cup-winning prop expressed deep gratitude for the opportunities rugby had given him.
I've been fortunate to live my dream, represent my country, and share the field with incredible teammates. This isn't how I imagined my career ending, but I'm proud of everything I've achieved.
He said.
A New Chapter Awaits
Although his playing career has come to an end, Kitshoff suggested that he may remain involved in rugby in a different role.
He stated that the sport had played a significant role in shaping his life, and he hoped to contribute in some way in the future.
However, for now, his primary focus would be on recovery before deciding on his next steps. His departure marks the conclusion of an era for both the Springboks and the Stormers, as they say goodbye to one of their most experienced and accomplished players.
Rassie Erasmus Pays Tribute to Steven Kitshoff
Rassie Erasmus, the head coach of the Springboks, has paid heartfelt tribute to Steven Kitshoff following his retirement due to a serious neck injury.
Speaking to BBC Sport, Erasmus praised Kitshoff’s contributions to South African rugby, particularly his role in the team’s back-to-back World Cup victories.
He highlighted the prop’s leadership, resilience, and work ethic, calling him a vital player for the Springboks over the years.
Source: Briefly News
