But as with every great reign, the question on everyone’s mind is: how long will this chapter last?

Rassie Erasmus has become synonymous with the Springboks' recent success, crafting a legacy that will endure in South African rugby for years to come.

With the 2027 Rugby World Cup on the horizon, fans are eagerly speculating about when Erasmus will hang up his coaching boots.

Erasmus’ Impact on the Springboks

Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Erasmus has completely transformed the Springboks, leading them to glory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup and reshaping the team into a powerhouse of international rugby.

His tactical ingenuity and leadership have rejuvenated the Springbok spirit, delivering a blend of grit and innovation that has captivated fans worldwide. But as his tenure continues to break new ground, it’s clear that even the most passionate of leaders must eventually step aside.

The Countdown Begins: 2027 Rugby World Cup

Erasmus himself has been transparent about his future with the Springboks.

It’s widely believed that the 2027 Rugby World Cup will mark the end of his illustrious coaching journey.

By then, he will have led the team for nearly a decade, having overseen three World Cup cycles, with the upcoming tournament being his third and final.

Why 2027?

Erasmus has expressed that his love for coaching the Springboks runs deep, but he has also indicated that his time in the role has a natural conclusion.

The 2027 Rugby World Cup, with its monumental significance, will offer the perfect opportunity for him to hand over the reins after delivering one of the most successful coaching stints in South African rugby history. He’s made it clear that he couldn’t imagine coaching another national team, revealing that the unique culture and passion of the Springboks are what keep him hooked.

This deep connection to the team and its fans ensures that the 2027 World Cup will be his final campaign.

Life After Rassie: What’s Next for the Springboks?

While Erasmus has yet to officially confirm the end date of his contract, all signs point to a transition in 2027.

His eventual successor will have big shoes to fill, as Erasmus’ legacy will set a high bar for whoever takes over.

Since taking over as head coach in 2018, Erasmus has completely transformed the Springboks, leading them to glory in the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Three More Seasons of Rassie Magic

Rassie Erasmus will guide the Springboks through the 2027 Rugby World Cup, bringing his nearly decade-long journey with the team to an epic close.

Fans have three more seasons of the Rassie magic to savor before the search begins for the next coach to lead the Springboks into the future.

