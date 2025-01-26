Rassie Erasmus Shares Heartwarming Family Moment Post Divorce, SA’s Rugby Hero Celebrated
- Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus shared a picture of his family during a school event for his youngest daughters
- The post was one of the first events the family shared since Rassie and his wife Nikki divorced in 2024
- Local netizens praised the family on social media, calling the family one of South Africa’s treasures and saying Rassie is a proud father
World Cup-winning coach Rassie Erasmus posed for an adorable picture on his ex-wife Nicolene’s social media as the family met at a school event for their youngest daughter.
After Erasmus and his ex-wife divorced in 2024, the couple retained their status as committed parents, while they shared one of the first pictures as a family since the divorce.
Besides being a World Cup-winning coach and Bok coach, the family is firmly invested in rugby after daughter Nikki announced her engagement with Western Province star Andre-Hugo Venter.
Rassie poses with his family
Nicolene posted the picture on her Instagram account:
The coach, who only recently joined Instagram, was tagged in the post alongside his ex-wife, and twin daughters Nikki and Carli, while their youngest, Jani stood centre.
Since the divorce, Erasmus has lived a simple life and spent time with his daughters over the festive period.
Erasmus still has some more downtime with the four-time world champion’s next match only taking place in July 2025 when Italy visits South Africa.
Erasmus shared pictures of him and his daughters over the festive period on Instagram:
Erasmus is a hero to the nation and his family
While Erasmus is praised by local and global fans for his achievements on and off the field, the coach is also celebrated by his daughters, who describe him as a hero.
Since becoming a coach Erasmus has won a Currie Cup, two world titles, two Rugby Championships and was named the international coach of the year in 2019.
Fans praise Erasmus
Local rugby fans reacted on social media to praise Erasmus and his family after Nicolene shared the picture of the family together.
Rassie Erasmus’ salary is revealed
As reported by Briefly News, local rugby fans said Rassie Erasmus is worth every cent of his R1.25 million salary as Bok coach.
Erasmus is the second-highest-paid coach in world rugby and has backed up the valuation after leading the Boks to multiple World Cup and Rugby Championship titles.
