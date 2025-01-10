Twin daughters of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opened up about their father's achievements and personality in a heartwarming YOU magazine interview

The twins' pride comes after an incredibly successful 2024 season where the Boks won 11 out of 13 Tests and maintained their World No. 1 ranking

Nikki, who is dating Stormers player Andre-Hugo Venter, and sister Carli shared personal insights about their father's humorous side and down-to-earth nature

Rassie Erasmus' twins had an interview recently and the story went viral in SA. They couldn't be any more proud than their father. Images: @nikkieerasmus

Source: Instagram

In a heartfelt interview with YOU magazine, Rassie Erasmus's twin daughters shared touching insights about their bond with the renowned Springbok coach.

"He's truly a hero—some people even think he should be president," Carli said proudly.

Her sister, Nikki, agreed, adding:

"We’re very proud of him. He’s achieved something no one else could."

Nikki also highlighted her dad’s playful side:

"He’s always been a bit of a joker. I think he’s great at reminding people he’s just human—funny and imperfect."

The twins recently showcased their close bond with their father on Nikki's Instagram account, sharing a heartwarming birthday tribute featuring a photo of the three of them together as well. The post garnered warm reactions from fans and fellow rugby enthusiasts alike.

View the post here.

Springbok's success under Erasmus

The 2024 season proved highly successful under Erasmus's leadership, with the Springboks maintaining their World No. 1 ranking and securing 11 victories from 13 Tests.

His coaching prowess saw the team score 57 tries while introducing 12 new caps to international rugby.

Social media celebrates family bond

@Jovaid exclaimed:

"Legend!"

@maximillionvw addded lovingly:

"Beautiful, guys please keep his stress levels down!"

@hollanderstella praised:

"Pragtig julle 3‼️ Die mooiste 2 dogters en net so 'n handsome Dad‼️"

@budke.c declared:

"Pappa is the best and proud."

@fat_ol_pig affirmed:

"Best dad in the world ❤️"

Source: Briefly News