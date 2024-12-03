Netizens Drool Over Springbok Player Makazole Mapimpi’s Recent Picture: “Whew! This Material”
- The South African Springbok player Makazole Mapimpi had fans drooling over him
- This was after recent pictures of him in a suit were shared on social media by an online user
- Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Mapimpi's pictures
One thing about the Springbok rugby player Makazole Mapimpi is that he knows how to get peeps drooling over him.
Recently, the star made headlines on social media after several pictures of him looking stunning in a suit were posted by an online user @TshepoTsala on his Twitter (X) page.
The pictures were captioned:
"RFM x Makazole Mapimpi!"
See the pictures below:
The pictures were also shared on Instagram and were captioned:
"#RFMTailoredSuits #RFMBrandAmbassador. The ever so cool @makazoli adorned in our tailored long coat with matching pants and complemented by our California Derby Shoes which are readily available on our Online store. www.relevanceformen.co.za"
See the post below:
Netizens react to Makazole's photos
Shortly after the pictures were shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:
@NondabaNyuswa commented:
"Shampompo, Shampizi! Izinto ezihlwahlwazayo."
@GosiameMalepe wrote:
"Whew! This material is fire, what is it called?"
@IamZinzie said:
"I wanna be a man right now. This looks."
@TheMosa_ responded:
"The way I want to direct one of these shoots."
zinzi_jim said:
"This is my favourite range. The fabric and tailoring I need it in Burgundy."
1bronative responded:
"Wow! G di dimmers tsa ko The Matrix to add a splash Hollywood and a sprinkle of golden dust."
ciindy_mbiko replied:
"Forever and always. No one can make me hate you."
lungi_mbane commented:
"The last frame, had me in stitches."
