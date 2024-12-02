The South African Amapiano star and content creator Khanyisa Jaceni is officially off the market

The star shared pictures of her traditional lobola ceremony on her Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages for the Amapiano star

Khanyisa Jaceni is officially engaged. Image: @iam_khanyi95

Her lover made the South African Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni happy, as she recently announced on social media that she is officially off the market.

Earlier, the Amapiano singer and content creator shared that she had been engaged as her partner paid lobola for her. Jaceni shared pictures of her traditional ceremony on her Instagram page and captioned them with a cow and ring emoji.

See the post below:

Netizens congratulate the singer

Many netizens' reactions to Khanyisa being officially off the market flooded the comment section. Here's what they had to say:

Actress Ntando Duma said:

"I’m not a ngodVUSO, I’m a friend of a NGODVUSO!"

kaylakimkay congratulated the star:

"This made my heart so warm again!!! Congratulations to you both."

official.qwabetwins wrote:

"Congratulations. Khanyi siyakubongela mama."

Refilwe Modiselle responded:

"Congratulations baby. God continue to do the most for you in your next chapter."

Zanele Potelwa replied:

"CONGRATULATIONS MY BABY!!! I’m so happy for you sthandwa sam. You deserve all the happiness."

Actress Sive Mabuya said:

"To think this was the last thing we spoke about… Halala Sisi!!! Ndivuyisana nani ntombi."

faffyzoe commented:

"Congratulations Khanyi girl, ndikufisela konke okuhle."

dineomoloisane mentioned:

"Alilililili, congratulations once more my queen."

hlubi_z wrote:

"Oh wow congratulations sweetheart. May you be blessed in your union."

the_real_basetsana shared:

"Ooh sister, this is beautiful. CONGRATULATIONS. More blessings."

