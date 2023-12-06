Mzansi erupted as a video of DJ Black Coffee and his alleged new girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez went viral

Enhle Mbali's beauty and charm were praised by her fans, with some asserting that Victoria Gonzalez falls short in comparison

Despite Black Coffee moving on with a new relationship, the spotlight shifted to Enhle Mbali

Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa found herself trending on social media after a video of DJ Black Coffee and his alleged new lover Victoria Gonzalez went viral. Fans quickly started comparing the actress to Victoria.

Enhle Mbali is being compared to DJ Black Coffee's alleged new girlfriend Victoria Gonzales. Image: @enhlembali, @realblackcoffee and @victoriajgonzales

Source: Instagram

Enhle Mbali compared to DJ Black Coffee's girlfriend

It looks like South Africans will always compare Enhle Mbali with any woman that her ex-husband DJ Black Coffee dates. Not so long ago, the Slay actress and Sarah Langa were being put side by side and fans shared their thoughts on them.

Black Coffee and Enhle charted social media trends after a video of the Grammy Award-winning Mzansi producer getting cosy with a beautiful woman went viral on social media.

Many noted that the woman in the video was Victoria Gonzales and speculated that she is currently dating DJ Black Coffee. It was not long before fans started comparing Victoria and Enhle Mbali. An X user with the handle @ReaPhiritona took to her page and commented:

"Yawnfest. She has nothing on Enhle."

Enhle Mbali defended by her fans

Social media users rallied behind Enhle Mbali. Many agreed that Victoria has nothing compared to the mother of two.

@sewelankoana commented:

"You guys are talking about this Enhle? You are taking chances shem this woman is super super gorgeous"

@LollyMkunqwana commented:

"Black Coffee gets himself a new girl and somehow it became about Enhle. How is her beauty or anything else about her connected in any way, shape or form to Enhle?"

DJ Black Coffee spotted getting cosy with gorgeous lady in video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Black Coffee's love life has been in the spotlight a lot lately after the reports that he is dating popular socialite Sarah Langa. The star had the streets buzzing when he was spotted hanging out with a beautiful lady.

Social media users have been glued to their phones, waiting for more details about DJ Black Coffee's love life. The star has been rumoured to be dating several socialites and celebrities after divorcing Enhle Mbali.

