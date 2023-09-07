Cyan Boujee is trending once again after reports of another leaked explicit video that is making rounds on social media

The controversial media personality made headlines a few weeks ago after another adult video allegedly with Prince Kaybee went viral

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans, many suspect that she leaked the second video to chase clout

Cyan Boujee's name is charting Twitter trends again after reports that another explicit video of the star has gone viral. This comes barely a month after her video with Prince Kaybee leaked on social media.

Cyan Boujee allegedly has another leake saucy video trending on social media. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee's second explicit video leaks

Social media is buzzing following rumours about an adult video of Cyan Boujee trending online. The star is always trending for the wrong reasons, from allegedly stealing an iPhone to accusing Prince Kaybee of leaking their saucy video.

According to a post shared by the popular parody account @AdvoBarryRoux, the saucy video is already trending on the timeline. The post read:

"Yerrrrrrr! There’s another s*x tape of Honour Zuma popularly known as Cyan Boujee on the TL ‍♂️"

Cyan Boujee accused of clout chasing

Social media is awash with mixed reactions from fans. Many concluded that the media personality enjoyed the attention she got when her first tape allegedly with Prince Kaybee leaked so she shared another one.

@nkulipp said:

"We are happy without seeing it please keep it for yourself."

@_Makhanya_wrote:

"Hawu namanje he hasn’t posted the vid Ya’ll know what to do‍♂️"

@Mr_Okays commented:

"I think TL in this tweet means something else. There's nothing to see here"

@VinDollar016 added:

"I reported already for saying things without evidence."

@MalumeRichie noted:

"So you didn’t post the video yet and I thought I was late to the party"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee knows how to get Mzansi's attention. The controversial media personality recently had the streets buzzing when her video went viral.

Controversial media personality and club hostess Cyan Boujee is trending for all the wrong reasons again.

Source: Briefly News