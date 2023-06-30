Cyan Boujee is trending for the wrong reasons again after she was allegedly arrested for stealing an iPhone 13 on 17 June

The controversial DJ and club hostess was reportedly arrested in Midrand after her gig at a popular club

The news has received mixed reactions from social media users who seem happy that Cyan Boujee got what she deserves

Cyan Boujee was reportedly arrested after dodging the police for days. According to reports circulating on social media, the Pretoria-based media personality was arrested for stealing an iPhone 13 on 17 June.

Cyan Boujee is trending following reports that she was arrested for stealing an iPhone 13. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee arrested for allegedly stealing an iPhone 13

Cyan Boujee is the talk of the town after allegedly stealing an expensive iPhone. Popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux broke the news on his page.

The post stated that Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma, stole the iPhone 13 on 17 June. The case was reported to the police, but she has been running away from them. The YouTuber was finally arrested in the early hours of Friday 30 June after a set at a popular club in Midrand. The post read:

"Honor Zuma popularly known as Dj Cyan Boujee was arrested at Midrand after her set at Coffi Midrand today around 00:30am after dogging the Police for a long time. Cyan stole an iPhone 13 on 17th June & a case was opened. Cyan is currently in custody. Case number: 520/6/2023."

Cyan Boujee's fans react to reports of her arrest

Social media is buzzing following reports of Cyan Boujee's arrest. Peeps have shared mixed reactions to the reports.

@Ori_RSA said:

"There’s only 1 percent of life problems that is left for her to experience. She has experienced 99% of them already…..she doesn’t disappoint."

@1992sFinest wrote:

"So she wasn’t arrested for her DJing?"

@ZiphoratorS added:

"They should have charged her twice! For iPhone and for being Dj."

Cyan Boujee smokes hookah while spinning the decks, video raises questions about her DJing skills

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee recently faced scrutiny after a viral video of her smoking hookah during a club set raised questions about her dedication to her DJing craft.

Some people on Twitter have criticized her lack of professionalism and questioned whether she takes DJing seriously.

