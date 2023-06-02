The Hawks are taking down the thieves responsible for stealing R36 million from a deceased Zimbabwean businessman

The criminals siphoned the money out of Obert Karombe FNB account after he died in a car crash in April 2022

Out of the 13 people arrested, one suspected thief was an FNB employee, and another was a police sergeant stationed in Makhado

PRETORIA - The Hawks resolved to leave no stone unturned in finding the people responsible for stealing R36 million from a deceased Zimbabwean business and socialite.

The Hawks launched operation 'Tit for Tat' to capture 13 people who stole R36 million for a Zimbabwean businessman who died in a car crash. Image: Darren Stewart & stock photo

Source: Getty Images

In an operation code-named "Tit for Tat", which started on 29 May in Gauteng, nine people have been tracked down and arrested. The recent arrests bring the total number of people nabbed to 13, and police are confident that more arrests will follow.

Hawks track down syndicate who siphoned millions from car crash victim's account

The R36 million dates back to a tragic car accident in April 2022 in which Zimbabwean businessman Obert Karombe lost his life.

Soon after Karombe's death, a 29-year-old FNB employee allegedly opened a profile under the deceased's name and siphoned R36,989,052.67 from his account, SowetanLIVE reported.

The FNB employee is believed to be involved in some sort of syndicate and was the first of the alleged thieves to be arrested.

The Hawks said by the time the man was nabbed, he had already spurged some of the stolen money on expensive cars and donated some to the church.

Hawks confident more arrested will be made for R36 million theft

Included in the suspected thieves brought in by the Hawks is a police sergeant stationed in Makhado.

Limpopo Hawks head Major General Gopz Govender expressed confidence in operation "Tit for Tat", claiming authorities will bring in everyone involved, TimesLIVE reported.

South Africans welcome arrest of criminals who stole from car crash victim

Below are some reactions:

Prince Siya Mazibuko demanded:

"Make an example with these ones."

Solomzi Nzolo Gabuza said:

"People don't want to learn. The law has a very long arm. You will be caught eventually."

Mamare Makgaba added:

"The love for shortcuts and obsession for luxury will doom many young people."

Elizabeth Blanche exclaimed

"Don't let them get away! Yoh, yoh, this is getting out of hand now!"

