A Johannesburg detective has been arrested for trying to book incarcerated businessman Frank Buyanga out of prison

Buyanga was arrested in November 2022 in a joint operation between Interpol and the South African Police Service

South Africans have compared the detective's attempt to get Buyanga out of jail to Thabo Bester's daring escape from jail

JOHANNESBURG - A detective constable's attempt at booking Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga out of jail has landed him in handcuffs.

A Johannesburg detective was arrested for attempting to get Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga out of jail. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Getty Images & @TheTruthPanther/Twitter

The Hawks serious corruption investigation team arrested the 34-year-old constable after he tried to get Buyanga out of custody for an alleged investigation.

Johannesburg cop's book out request for Frank Buyanga raise red flags

The request raised alarm bells, and Johannesburg Correctional Services called the investigation officer to notify him about the attempt.

The officer instructed the prison warders to delay the detective until the IO and his colleagues arrived at the jail.

The detective was questioned about why he wanted to book Buyanga out, and it was discovered that the detective had no case connected to the accused, TimesLIVE reported.

The 34-year-old faces charges of defeating the ends of justice and is expected to appear in court soon.

Who is Frank Buyanga, and why is he imprisoned in SA?

Frank Buyanga is a Zimbabwean businessman who was placed on Red Notice by Interpol after he allegedly kidnapped his son and fled to South Africa in April 2020.

Buyanga was arrested at an upmarket hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, in November 2022.

Though the businessman's arrest was in connection to the Kidnapping charge from Interpol, Buyanga was subsequently charged with fraud and contravention of the Immigration Act in South Africa, IOL reported.

He has been in custody since he was refused bail on the charges.

South Africans compare detective's attempt to Thabo Bester's prison escape

South Africans cracked jokes about how the Johannesburg detective's book out attempt paled in comparison to Thabo Bester's prison escape.

Below are some comments:

Prinzho Prince laughed:

"Trying a Thabo Bester "

Koena Malepeng II suggested:

"This officer should have asked Thabo Bester for tips on a successful escape plan."

Katlego KmsPictures Selemale claimed:

"This is how Bester got out. Our officers are hungry it is not easy to risk your life every day for R10 000 protecting people who steal millions every day and get away with it."

Peplo Matsheka said:

"And u all wonder how Thabo Bester escaped."

Muzi Sithole added:

"Mzansi for sho, Bester chapter 100."

Mandla Zungu commented:

"Bester is such a role model."

