A video of Thabo Bester vibing in his prison cell has raised heated questions on social media platforms

The convicted murderer can be seen in the clip dancing to loud music while wearing his private clothes

Mzansi reacted to the viral video with shock, and many could not believe how soft Bester's life was at the Mangaung Correctional Centre

A video of Thabo Bester living his best life at Mangaung Correctional Centre went viral.

Footage of Thabo Bester vibing in his prison cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre was leaked on social media.

On three occasions, Bester can be seen in the video montage not wearing his prison uniform and comfortably relaxing on his crisp white bed sheets.

The TikTok clip posted by @the_scent_central shows Bester jamming to loud music while he was still imprisoned at the Free State maximum prison, raising eyebrows online.

Bester and Magudumana face charges of murder

Since Bester and his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana's court appearances, people have tried to make sense of their relationship and the complexities of their criminal activities.

The duo has been accused of plotting Bester's daring prison escape, murder, violating dead bodies and fraud, reported IOL.

Watch the video below:

@atouchofnelo asked:

"So this is the wall he used when he was in supposedly in New York?"

@didi.thontsi asked:

"Where were these videos all along?"

@user6729986448665 shared:

"I think I'm in love with Thabo now, I'm coming to get you out my love."

@inkabi8 wrote:

"This man his smart making money that we can't even get while we are out side."

@dk9mavi stated:

"This guy will continue making money until they take him to Robben Island."

@queenshirlz added:

"He is going to build a solid case saying his not Thabo Bester watch and learn."

@LeratoRobyn commented:

"I need to hear him speak because he looks different every time. Is he my friend or Thabo? Haibo!"

@patriciangquba posted:

"Prisoners are allowed to have their own clothes and sheets?"

Thabo Bester doesn’t exist on Home Affairs database, Motsoaledi says identify was confirmed from jail records

In a related story, Briefly News reported that even though Thabo Bester has become a household name across South Africa, the Department of Home Affairs has no record that the convicted ever existed.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday, 14 April, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi revealed that Bester's birth was never registered.

