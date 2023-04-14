The police have urged all foreigners to carry their passports with them at all times to avoid getting arrested

Foreigners were nabbed in Johannesburg after they failed to produce documentation during a police operation

Citizens reacted with varying opinions to the strict rule, with some saying it should have been implemented long ago

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Foreigners close to the Beitbridge border post. Image: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has warned all foreigners that they must always carry their passports with them.

This comes after 50 undocumented foreigners were arrested at a roadblock on Thursday during "Operation Okae Molao" in Fourways, Johannesburg, reported TimesLIVE.

SAPS Major General Mbuso Khumalo spoke to POWER 98.7 and said foreigners who fail to produce their passports during spot checks will be arrested for being undocumented. He also identified Fourways as a crime hotspot.

Aaron Motsoaledi gives SAPS the go-ahead to check foreigners' documentation

The Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said last year that the police have the right to ask foreigners for documentation randomly. According to News24, Motsoaledi cautioned SAPS against using discriminatory methods in verifying their status in the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

See the police arresting an undocumented Iranian doctor in the video below:

SA citizens discuss the passport rule on social media

Ciah Mapolisa said:

"They must do so that our SAPS will have a lot of bribe money."

Mollelwa Mocat wrote:

"It doesn't make sense, South Africans who look like foreigners they're in trouble."

Margi Oconnor posted:

"Here we go again. Apartheid here we come again."

Marshall Motlanthe asked:

"Thabo Bester was arrested becuase he was an illegal foreigner in Tanzania, why can't we do the same in SA vele?"

Thabo Kuntash Letsoalo asked:

"Why hasn't this rule been implemented along time ago?"

Nhlanhla S Ntuli mentioned:

"You don't forget your phone, I don't think caring a Passport is difficult...mine is always in my side bag but I am south African."

Dr Nandipha replaced stolen corpses with wors and maize meal in fake burial, leaving SA with questions

Briefly News reported that more interesting and disturbing details about Thabo Bester's elaborate prison escape continue to come to light.

Investigations have uncovered that Dr Nandipha Magudumana held fake burials for two of the three bodies she claimed from Mangaung state mortuary to aid in Bester's elaborate prison break.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News