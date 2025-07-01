Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné Kgosinkwe did a cute couple's challenge on TikTok recently

The Mafikizolo band member and Vourné were all loved-up in their cute video, but it sparked a range of reactions

The hilarious video had netizens and fans rolling on the floor laughing at their matching humour

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourné engaged in a couples challenge. Image: Theo Kgosinkwe

Source: Instagram

Theo and wife participate in funny challenge

South African couple Theo Kgosinkwe and his gorgeous wife Vourné Kgosinkwe always participate in cute couples' challenges on TikTok. Whether they are dancing or imitating a funny video, they always seem to get it right.

The Mafikizolo band member and his wife, who he married in 2020, sparked a range of reactions when they did this latest challenge. In the video, Vourne would make a funny sound, and Theo would imitate it. By the end of the video, she shoved a toilet paper in his mouth. This prompted a quick response from Theo, who was visibly shocked and speechless. All while Vourné Kgosinkwe laughed at him.

The video posted on X on 1 July 2025 by @MzansiThirdEye had social media fans rolling on the floor laughing at their matching humour.

SA impressed by Theo and Vourne's video

Vourne and Theo rarely share details about their love life. However, they do invite fans into their humorous and fun side with their wholesome videos. Social media users reacted to the video with kind words directed at the couple, who recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary.

@AycoAM said:

"Theo standing there like “this one is really not okay.”

@war4_code exclaimed:

"Hadedas can be quite the headache when they invade our homes!"

@Lecheadi joked:

"Yeah, you can tell when a couple wants to pay bills and taxes."

@lilth_ra said:

"This is for happy couples only."

@RichBlackWidow laughed:

"Kwaaaaaks. This is hilarious."

@JARVAS_SVR stated:

"I love this couple."

@BRICSinsider laughed:

"Hawu guys they're so cute."

@AfterEarth joked:

"Choose your psycho and live a happy life."

@thobekiletoh laughed:

"And not for black men."

@looScanon_8 warned:

"Don't try with MaZulu."

@statvesque_son stated:

"The love has to be deep for this to be attempted."

@SefakoX reacted:

"This is not for everyone. Only the happy ones. Otherwise it can take a different turn fast fast."

@prim_ntomby stated:

"Her laugh is contagious."

Theo Kgosinkwe and his partner Vourné had social media users giggling. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Theo and Vourné try Afrikaans

Celebrity couple Theo and Vourne tried to speak in each other's native languages, with one trying out Afrikaans and the other learning Setswana. The challenge involves trying to answer a question in a partner's home language.

"Someone needs lessons ASAP! And I don't know who it is," Vourne said.

Netizens reacted to the video with heartwarming responses, with many lauding their unbreakable bond.

Theo and Vourné show off dance moves

In a previous report from Briefly News, one of Mzansi's favourite couples, Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourné Kgosinkwe, stole hearts online with their quirky dance moves.

They were dancing to a slow-paced song and showed off their dance moves. The stars quickly went viral after the video clip was reshared on X.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News