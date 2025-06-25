South African Amapiano star Daliwonga showed off what he is packing in a photo shared on social media recently

The Dali Dali hitmaker went viral after controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted the picture on X

The ladies drooled over the yanos singer, saying he looked gorgeous in the mirror selfie

Amapiano star Daliwonga showed off his stunning body. Image: Daliwonga

Source: Instagram

Singer Daliwonga recently pulled heartstrings with his latest hot mirror selfie. The Dali Dali hitmaker showed off his gym progress, sort of giving an update to his 980K Instagram followers.

Daliwonga shows off what he is packing

Amapiano star Daliwonga posted a thirst trap selfie on his social media pages recently. The singer had seemingly finished his workout session, as the photo taken was at a gym-like setting.

The photo was then re-shared by controversial X blogger Musa Khawula on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, with the caption, "Daliwonga shows off his body."

Briefly News could not confirm when Daliwonga started attending gym sessions.

Ladies drool over Daliwonga

Taking to social media, the ladies shared how they felt seeing Daliwonga showing off a bit of his skin. Here are some of the reactions:

@MissKoki08 gushed:

"My size, my type. He can have everything."

@BusisiweO3 shared:

"I want to indulge in that.He is looking very good."

@fortunekhampy joked:

"His career is hanging, but the body is banging."

@percy_p3247 asked:

"Why does the man not spend more time in the recording studio and cook hits? But the body is still fire though."

@kgaott joked:

"Adds to cart."

@PreciousShange claimed:

"He's lips are not dry anymore, working on his fitness. This is what happens when you leave a toxic relationship."

@MoreTwoLyf asked:

"Wait, when did he become so swole?"

@sifisovic gushed:

"With a body like this, I’d never own another shirt in life."

What Daliwonga has been up to

In October 2024, Daliwonga was announced as the brand ambassador for Diesel, one of the biggest fashion brands in the world. marking a significant partnership for the Amapiano sensation. In the statement:

"As part of his ambassadorship, Daliwonga will be part of branded content and events, showcasing Diesel’s latest collections and embodying the brand’s spirit of self-expression. His unique perspective will bring a fresh narrative to Diesel’s initiatives in the South African market and foster a deeper connection with fans and customers alike."

Expressing his excitement on social media, Dali wrote, "I'm excited to team up with Diesel. I've always loved how they push boundaries and include everyone. I can't wait to share my love for music and creativity through this partnership and encourage others to be true to themselves.”

