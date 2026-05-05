Nota Baloyi set social media abuzz after sharing a rare childhood memory involving the late anti-apartheid icon, Walter Sisulu

The controversial podcaster shared insight about the late struggle hero's character, describing him as welcoming and extremely affectionate

However, his nostalgic trip down memory lane missed the mark with many followers, leaving the timeline baffled and cringing at the peculiar nature of the story

Nota Baloyi reflected on his personal experience with Walter Sisulu. Images: lavidaNOTA/ Twitter, Gideon Mendel/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

The notoriously outspoken Nota Baloyi has once again captured the internet's attention, but this time it isn't over a heated industry feud.

The controversial music executive-turned-podcaster took a trip down memory lane, opening up about his childhood interactions with the legendary anti-apartheid activist, Walter Sisulu.

Responding to a 1989 photo of the struggle hero and his wife, Albertina, on 4 May 2026, Nota shared a memory from when he was just nine years old. He recalled spending time at the couple's home after school to complete his homework, where "Tata," as he affectionately called him, would shower him with "soft" kisses.

"When I was 9 years old, for a month I would go to their Linden home after school to do my homework… Tata would grab us by the ears and kiss us on the lips. He had the softest lips!"

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Nota Baloy opened up about his childhood encounter with Walter Sisulu, saying the late anti-apartheid activist was deeply affectionate. Images: lavidaNOTA, MDNnewss/ Twitter

Source: UGC

His account of the former ANC Deputy President quickly turned awkward as followers struggled with the graphic details.

While Nota intended to praise Sisulu’s warmth and grandfatherly love, his specific mention of "soft lips" was far too much information for most people to digest.

His post sparked "second-hand embarrassment" on the timeline, with many questioning why Nota felt it necessary to share such a personal story.

See Nota Baloyi's post below.

Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's post

Social media users couldn't help but cringe and scratch their heads at Nota's account. For many, the story was an example of a memory that should be "taken to the grave" rather than shared with the public. Read some of the comments below.

lebstabru reacted:

"You are something else!"

4x4_MAJOBELA asked:

"Was the last part necessary, mara?"

jrtshingane was shocked:

"I don't know what to make of this statement."

kilotyke05 posted:

"Yoh, what a terrible day to have eyes!"

Mzansi cringed at Nota Baloyi’s story about Walter Sisulu. Image: lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, others struggled to believe Nota's story. Given his track record of claiming proximity to historical events and high-profile figures, Mzansi assumed that the latest story was another one of Nota's tall tales.

MhlangaOfficial joked:

"At this point, Nota birthed his own parents."

Zkingsa2 called Nota Baloyi out:

"Aren't you tired of the lies? You didn't even know him face-to-face."

itsbillwailey said:

"A grown man lying on a public platform, by the way. Nothing new."

Andrew_Bee_SA asked:

"Nota, please tell me, what do you do for a living except lying to us the whole day, every day on X?"

Enhle Mbali pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Enhle Mbali's powerful tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

The actress recreated the late anti-apartheid activist's iconic photo and sparked a wave of nostalgia and praise across social media.

Source: Briefly News