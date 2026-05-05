Mzansi Cringes at Nota Baloyi’s Childhood Encounter With Walter Sisulu
- Nota Baloyi set social media abuzz after sharing a rare childhood memory involving the late anti-apartheid icon, Walter Sisulu
- The controversial podcaster shared insight about the late struggle hero's character, describing him as welcoming and extremely affectionate
- However, his nostalgic trip down memory lane missed the mark with many followers, leaving the timeline baffled and cringing at the peculiar nature of the story
The notoriously outspoken Nota Baloyi has once again captured the internet's attention, but this time it isn't over a heated industry feud.
The controversial music executive-turned-podcaster took a trip down memory lane, opening up about his childhood interactions with the legendary anti-apartheid activist, Walter Sisulu.
Responding to a 1989 photo of the struggle hero and his wife, Albertina, on 4 May 2026, Nota shared a memory from when he was just nine years old. He recalled spending time at the couple's home after school to complete his homework, where "Tata," as he affectionately called him, would shower him with "soft" kisses.
"When I was 9 years old, for a month I would go to their Linden home after school to do my homework… Tata would grab us by the ears and kiss us on the lips. He had the softest lips!"
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His account of the former ANC Deputy President quickly turned awkward as followers struggled with the graphic details.
While Nota intended to praise Sisulu’s warmth and grandfatherly love, his specific mention of "soft lips" was far too much information for most people to digest.
His post sparked "second-hand embarrassment" on the timeline, with many questioning why Nota felt it necessary to share such a personal story.
See Nota Baloyi's post below.
Mzansi weighs in on Nota Baloyi's post
Social media users couldn't help but cringe and scratch their heads at Nota's account. For many, the story was an example of a memory that should be "taken to the grave" rather than shared with the public. Read some of the comments below.
lebstabru reacted:
"You are something else!"
4x4_MAJOBELA asked:
"Was the last part necessary, mara?"
jrtshingane was shocked:
"I don't know what to make of this statement."
kilotyke05 posted:
"Yoh, what a terrible day to have eyes!"
Meanwhile, others struggled to believe Nota's story. Given his track record of claiming proximity to historical events and high-profile figures, Mzansi assumed that the latest story was another one of Nota's tall tales.
MhlangaOfficial joked:
"At this point, Nota birthed his own parents."
Zkingsa2 called Nota Baloyi out:
"Aren't you tired of the lies? You didn't even know him face-to-face."
itsbillwailey said:
"A grown man lying on a public platform, by the way. Nothing new."
Andrew_Bee_SA asked:
"Nota, please tell me, what do you do for a living except lying to us the whole day, every day on X?"
Enhle Mbali pays tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Enhle Mbali's powerful tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
The actress recreated the late anti-apartheid activist's iconic photo and sparked a wave of nostalgia and praise across social media.
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Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Maepa (née Moroeng) is the Deputy Head of the Entertainment desk at Briefly News, with nearly a decade of experience in South African media. A specialist in music and entertainment journalism, she began her career at Slikour OnLife before serving as Editor for HipHop Africa. A University of Johannesburg alumna and Google News Initiative certified professional, Moroba joined Briefly News in 2023, where she focuses on editorial excellence and leadership, merging her passion for entertainment with her love for storytelling. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za