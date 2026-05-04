South African media personality Nota Baloyi posted loved-up photos with his new girlfriend and had the internet on fire

The music executive was married to Afro soul singer Berita, and he recently spoke about her in one of his new posts

Mzansi could not get enough of Nota's new romance, with many gushing over how happy he is

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Nota Baloyi posted PDA packed photos of him and his new girlfriend. Image: LavidaNota

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Nota Baloyi posted new photos of himself and his new girlfriend after a night out.

The music executive has been all over the internet flaunting his new love, after his divorce made headlines.

Nota gushes over new bae

Social media got treated to numerous pictures of Nota and his new bae, and they got super cosy. The podcaster has moved on from Berita after their messy divorce news, and he is not afraid to show off his lover.

"First long weekend of May, done… Early night, let’s start the work week fresh. We’ve had lots of time off, next weekend belongs to Mama’s!" he exclaimed excitedly.

He insinuated that after spending the long weekend, he is dedicating the upcoming week to his girl.

In another post, Nota shared that they had dinner in Hazelwood after they spent the night at Sjava's music concert. The posts do not stop there, as Nota bragged about his girl not using ChatGPT; instead, she uses him for information.

"My girl doesn’t use ChatGPT, she just asks me. That’s all!"

Nota is big on referencing Berita in his X spats with users. In one post, he said he is above people's league because of his pop star ex-wife.

"I have a pop-star ex-wife… Ya’ll were never in my league. Relax yourselves!"

This is despite his many attempts to troll Berita, often bringing her down with his insults, but she remains unbothered.

Check out Nota's X post:

Mzansi reacts to Nota's recent posts:

@PhiwoMnyandu said:

"You deserve all the happiness in the world, mfo kaNota."

To which @lavidaNOTA responded with:

"Dr Mnyandu, thank you, my big brother. Your prayers are being answered!"

@Bro_mandla shared:

"Nota, marry this one boy. Invite us to your wedding, we wil honour the invite."

@tfmakena exclaimed:

"Why happened to the other lady Nota? Ay u-busy shem these days!"

@nta_mbele questioned:

"Why is it giving ho era? You are the new Mr Smeg, I guess. Happy for you."

@skopdonoro01 joked:

"Ayiiii, my king, these pictures don't make sense. Looks like AI. Where is this person sitting in the car?"

@Bhut_BeeKayy trolled Nota:

"Having the privilege to pick your own boyfriend and you pick Nota, is mad business."

Nota posted PDA pictures with his new girlfriend. Image: LavidaNota

Source: Instagram

SA trolls Berita over love songs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Berita posted new stunning photos to promote her latest single, which dropped on Friday, 20 March.

A fan asked Berita whether all of her love songs, which she sang during her marriage to Nota Baloyi, were really about him.

Source: Briefly News