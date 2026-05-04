Social media has been flooded with questions following Khanyi Mbau’s latest post, with many fans admitting they barely recognised her

The actress and socialite shared another photo showcasing her "new face" since her last cosmetic procedure, and critics and long-time followers have voiced their fears that the actress may have gone too far

While Mbau had previously shared her goals for her face, online users have been left feeling she was more beautiful before the latest transformation

Khanyi Mbau's latest photo raised concern among fans about her history with cosmetic surgery. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

While the Queen of Bling has always been transparent about her cosmetic procedures, her latest look has left many of her followers unsettled, with critics claiming she has officially crossed the line into unrecognisable territory.

On 2 May 2026, the Young, Famous and African star shared a photo in her kitchen, preparing two cups of tea, while showcasing her snatched and wrinkle-free face.

Having recently celebrated her 40th birthday, the star has been more determined to maintain her youthful appearance, although her latest look has sparked a conversation about the extremes of anti-ageing.

Khanyi Mbau updated her Instagram page with a photo showcasing her snatched, wrinkle-free face. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

While many of her 5.5 million fans on Instagram gushed over the star, the tone was completely different on her Facebook page, which elicited a strong reaction from her followers.

Despite garnering over 10,000 likes, more than 400 comments were from seemingly concerned fans and critics, who argued that not only had the Queen of Bling "gone too far," they claimed she was unrecognisable.

Read some of the comments below.

Kgomza Mck said:

"Even after zooming, I can't recognise her, imagine her ancestors."

keamoroea was confused:

"Every day you look different."

Lebo Waha Thulo Stona trolled:

"Are you sure it's you?"

Pencial Green wrote:

"Khanyi, I love you, but the last surgery did not do you a good job. Now, stick to the long hair."

Bulie Nomarwayi asked:

"How many faces has she bought so far?"

See Khanyi Mbau's photo below.

Inside Khanyi's Mbau's cosmetic journey

Khanyi Mbau has been open for over a decade about her use of skin-lightening creams and procedures, famously stating that she views her skin as a "canvas" that she chooses to brighten. She debuted her lighter complexion in 2021 and was met with harsh criticism.

Her facial journey includes multiple high-profile procedures, most recently a blepharoplasty (to lift and reshape her eyelids) and a subnasal lip lift in 2024, aimed at achieving a permanent, wrinkle-free, and "doll-like" appearance.

The former Muvhango star has also undergone body contouring procedures, including bust augmentations, to maintain her signature hourglass frame.

Unlike many celebrities who hide their work, Khanyi has turned her cosmetic journey into a personal brand. She is viewed as a pioneer of "buying beauty," inspiring many fans who look up to her, and often telling critics that she was mainly investing in her appearance.

Khanyi Mbau's latest photo raised concern among followers. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau poses with lookalike daughter in viral photo

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a photo of Khanyi Mbau and her daughter, Khanukani.

The famous socialite penned a touching letter to her mini-me and left fans gushing over their striking beauty, saying Khanyi "photocopied" herself.

Source: Briefly News