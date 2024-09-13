South African media personality Khanyi Mbau underwent subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty surgeries

The media darling gave a recent update on her face transformation by sharing a new selfie

Mzansi did not hold back on the insults with people giving her unsavoury feedback

Khanyi Mbau has posted a new selfie on Instagram showing off her face and the healing process. Mbau grew tired of the botox and skin lightening procedures, so she opted for a more permanent look.

Khanyi Mbau posted a selfie showing off her new face and sparked controversy. Image: @mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Mbau posts new selfie

The popular media darling shared an update on her face following subnasal lip lift and blepharoplasty surgeries.

Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted the photo and sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

"Khanyi Mbau gives a transformation progress report two weeks after getting a fox eye, lip lift and blepharoplasty."

Mzansi cracks jokes in reaction to Khanyi's new pic

Netizens flooded the comments section with harsh criticism, and many slammed Khanyi Mbau as other people will attempt to follow suit.

@MalumeRichie joked:

"The transformation is not transformationing."

@Melo_Malebo added:

"When y’all recycle plastics, don’t leave her behind."

@DDT_PM mentioned:

"She now looks like those Philippines women from Dubai."

@nicksta_napo said:

"She wants to be Chinese now."

@Dingswayo_N noted:

"It's giving some popeye."

@bophelo12345 claimed:

"She looks like she is going to be beautiful 😍 but will wait for final results."

@Mellowz_pls added:

"She looks extra terrestrial."

@keo_forex2 said:

"Walking around with filters 24/7 365 days is mad business."

@the_mbalzieeevreminisced:

"When you saw Khanyi back in the day at Castelo ko Bedfordview with those long twist braids and the perfect brown skin🥺 gone are the days."

@MrorMsdrunkard argued:

"Khanyi is enhancing her beauty, no one is stopping you except money."

Source: Briefly News