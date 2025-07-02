Millionaire businessman and reality TV show Lucky Somkhanda Gumbi has taken Zama Duma as his third wife

Gumbi, who previously paid R4 million for his second wedding, married Duma in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to respond to Gumbi's lavish wedding with the 22-year-old graduate

43-year-old has married the 22-year-old graduate. Images: Mukovhe Dineo

Popular reality TV star Somkhanda Gumbi has officially taken 22-year-old graduate Zama Duma as his third wife.

The businessman who is Mzansi's third most popular polygamist after Musa Mseleku and Jacob Zuma, married Duma in the KwaZulu-Natal province over the weekend.

Content creator Julia recently shared a video on TikTok of Gumbi revealing that Duma is his third and last wife.

Gumbi also shares that he is proud of all his wives' looks at the wedding.

South Africans react to Gumbi's third wedding

msndMiranda said:

"As a second wife hhayi, I seem not to be happy at all."

Rose replied:

"The 4th wife is on the way. I don't believe him."

MissP responded:

"The first 2 wives are more beautiful haai kabi (no shade). I ngendlela e ngibonangayo," (that's just my opinion).

Fortunate wrote:

"So at the age of 21, she can't believe she can build her own mansion and buy luxury bags? It has to be through sthembu," (polygamy).

Wenzokuhle said:

"It was all beautiful, the bride is drop-dead gorgeous, educated, and outspoken. Except polygamy."

Grootman 2.0 wrote:

"She’s in it for money. No woman can say no to such luxuries. Besides that Mr Gumbi is a humble guy. He’s a soft gentleman no doubt about that. The cream ruined his image not his heart."

Mambedu replied:

"I don't understand why people keep comparing Mseleku noGumbi amadoda womabili lawa who have done well," (these are two men that have done well).

Makhosey999 said:

"Aiy guys kgante the wives stay in the same yard?"

It is reported that Somkhanda built Zama a mansion in two months, and she wore a designer ring, and a designer dress by Orapeleng Modutle on her wedding day.

The Gumbis reality TV show

Sowetan reported in 2020 that the KZN mining magnate and polygamist Lucky Somkhanda Gumbi shocked social media in 2018 when he paid R260 000 for his wife’s bridal shower. According to media reports, Gumbi is also in the coal transportation and construction business.

The businessman, who took a third wife in June 2025, reportedly paid R4 million to marry his second wife in December 2018.

Gumbi scored his own reality TV show called The Gumbis, which was set in the coastline of KwaZulu Natal, and aired on SABC1.

His TV show focused on him and his two wives, Bayede Cebekhulu Gumbi, 35, and Nombuso Malinga Gumbi, 29.

Somkhanda Gumbi has taken Zama Duma as his third wife.

