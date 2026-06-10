Legendary Backstage and Generations actress Thahira Syed needs financial assistance to fight deadly diseases

The actress's former Generations colleague, Rosie Motene, shared Syed's Backabuddy account, which reveals that the star needs over R250 000 for chemotherapy

Syed is famously known for playing the character of Shaan Naidoo-Maistry in the SABC1 soapie

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Former 'Generations' star Thahira Syed battles cancer. Images: jaydenlotto and tsheko2020

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress Thahira Syed, who portrayed the character of Shaan Naidoo-Maistry in Generations, is seeking donations to fight 3 deadly diseases.

The legendary actress is the latest star to reveal she's been diagnosed with a deadly disease after former Isidingo actress Michelle Botes, who passed away from cancer.

You Magazine reported on Tuesday, 9 June 2026, that the legendary actress is fighting an aggressive stage 3 bre*st cancer, stage 3 renal failure, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The star's medical journey has required intense, ongoing treatment, which has left her unemployed and facing severe financial challenges.

Former Generations actress Rosie Motene shared on her X account on 16 May 2025 that her former colleague needs donations for chemotherapy.

"Please consider supporting my former colleague, Thahira Syed, as she courageously faces her cancer journey. She needs our collective strength and support as she navigates treatment. Every bit helps. Let’s show up with love," said Motene.

According to the Backabuddy account, Syed needs R300 000, while R39 000 had been raised for the actress at the time of publishing this article.

The organiser of the account reveals: "Over the past few years, I have been engaged in a fight for my life after being diagnosed with an aggressive stage 3 bre*st cancer (treated to date with chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation), stage 3 renal failure, and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). Each condition on its own is devastating - but together, every ounce of my strength has been tested. Breaking my wrist last year and the slow healing process has also set my recovery process back significantly."

Thahira Syed TV Roles

According to TVSA, the actress has appeared in TV shows such as Backstage, Generations, Keeping Score, and Intersexions.

Syed is best known for playing the role of Shaan Naidoo-Maistry in SABC1's soapie Generations (known as Generations: The Legacy from 1998-2004.

The fan-favourite actress also portrayed the role of Naomi Singh, a Vulindlela College acting coach, in eTV's cancelled soapie Backstage, from 2005 to 2007.

Syed also joined the cast of SABC1's educational drama series Intersexions as Aahna in season 1 and played Odessa in season 1 of Keeping Score.

Ex-'Generations' actress Thahira Syed battles 3 deadly diseases. Image: JaydenLotto

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam star Joyce Ledwaba opens up about losing her child and being diagnosed with cancer

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actress and musician Joyce Ledwaba, known as Rakgadi Joyce on Skeem Saam, opened up about her son's passing.

The Limpopo-born star shared in a recent interview that she was diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Fans of the educational soapie and the actress previously took to her interview to comfort her.

Source: Briefly News