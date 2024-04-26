Former actress Thahira Syed recently became a hot topic online, with South Africans questioning her whereabouts

Netizens wonder where the former Backstage star is now as some believe she is no longer an actress

Thahira Syed was also on Generations, and she played the role of Shaan Naidoo-Maistry, but she left and starred as Naomi on Backstage

Thahira Syed, a former actress, recently sparked online discussions with netizens debating her whereabouts.

What is Thahira Syed up to now?

Just recently, a Twitter user with the handle @JaydenLotto sparked a conversation about the whereabouts of former television actress Thahira Syed.

This caused peeps to collectively try and figure out where the former Backstage star is now as some believe she is no longer an actress.

"What happened to this beautiful Indian lady?"

Who is Thahira Syed?

Thahira Syed was an actress on Generations, and she played the role of Shaan Naidoo-Maistry, a prominent businesswoman who took no nonsense.

According to IOL, Syed left when all the other female stars did during the early seasons of the hit SABC 1 soapie.

When she left, she took a year off to focus on her studies and amplify her skills as an actress. During her hiatus, she appeared in commercials and a few programmes.

She returned to the big leagues as Naomi on the e.tv drama series Backstage. On the show, Naomi was an acting coach.

Netizens discuss Syed's whereabouts

this is what mzansi had to say about the debate.

@JeanMiaka:

"It seems like she isn't acting anymore."

@_usneh:

"Saw her at Phoenix Plaza a month ago, still looks young and beautiful."

@MazibukoNomhle:

"She is in the corporate industry now. I worked with her at the Nedbank head office in Sandton. Her real name is Thahira Syed."

@thangz_big:

"Looking at the pics now. They were so young when they started working on Generations. They actually were quite young. Their acting careers coincided with a 'young "democracy"The "New South Africa". There was so much hope back then. But & Yet Now we r going down the drain!"

@Mapudi13:

"Investigating people on Carte Blanche."

