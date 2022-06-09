There are some actors and actresses who went under the radar after stealing viewers' hearts with their impressive acting skills

Stars such as Charl Timotheus, who rose to prominence for playing Ziggy in the popular e.tv soapie Backstage are such actors

The talented actor graced our television screens in the early 2000s and has not been active in the entertainment industry for many years now

South Africans have been wondering where many of the talented actors and actresses who graced their television screens in the late 90s and early 2000s disappeared to.

Actors such as Charl Timotheus, who played Ziggy in Backstage, and Dylan in 7 de Laan seemed to have a bright future in the industry, but they just fell off the face of the earth.

Charl Timotheus who starred in 'Backstage' as Ziggy has been working on various productions since leaving the show. Image: @charltimotheus

Where did Charl Timotheus disappear to?

According to ZAlebs, the talented actor rose to prominence when he played Ziggy in Backstage from 2000 to 2007. Per the publication, Timotheus even had his own show titled Tjooning in the soapie.

Charl has also appeared in many television shows such as; Malan en Kie, Vallei van Sluiers I and II, Get Out Alive and Taryn & Sharon. In 2018, he appeared in 7 de Laan as Dylan.

Apart from acting, the star also dipped his toes into some behind-the-scenes work as a producer and content creator.

Since then, Timotheus has stayed away from the limelight. A look at his Instagram page shows that he is now happily married and living a low key life as a family man.

He got married to the love of his life back in 2019 and has been raving about her on the Gram since then.

Remember Rantebeng Makapan, who played Thomas Mashaba in the popular soapie Generations? Here's what he's been up to

South Africans still wonder what happened to some of the original cast members of their all-time favourite soapie, Generations.

Although fans can still see some Generations stars, such as Connie Ferguson and Katlego Danke, on their screens, they still need to know what happened to others, such as the talented Rantebeng Makapan, who went under the radar soon after leaving the soapie.

The talented actor has been in the process of setting up his production company, ZAlebs reports. According to the publication, Makapan made these comments during an interview in 2020.

