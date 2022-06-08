Generations was a popular South African soapie that got all South Africans tuned to SABC 1 every weekday at 8 pm

The soapie, which premiered in the early '90s, stole the hearts of many viewers, and they fell in love with some of the original cast members

One such cast member was Rantebeng Makapan, who played media mogul Kenneth Mashaba's spoiled son Thomas Mashaba

South Africans still wonder what happened to some of the original cast members of their all-time favourite soapie, Generations.

Although fans can still see some Generations stars, such as Connie Ferguson and Katlego Danke, on their screens, they still need to know what happened to others, such as the talented Rantebeng Makapan, who went under the radar soon after leaving the soapie.

What has Rantebeng Makapan been up to?

The talented actor has been in the process of setting up his own production company, ZAlebs reports. According to the publication, Makapan made these comments during an interview in 2020.

Makapan said he realised that he had a passion for content creation, and he wanted to make his much-anticipated return to the entertainment scene as a behind the scenes guy - although some fans wouldn't mind if the star did both. He said:

"I really want to be the guy that's behind the scenes, that's providing content. I discovered that there's a lot of space that I can fill. Besides that, I'm very much into network marketing."

