Giant online streaming platform Showmax delivered with their telenovela The Wife. The show stole the hearts of many South Africans, and each week, the show and some of its cast members charted Twitter trends as peeps weighed in on the drama that was unfolding in the explosive series.

Briefly News listed names of some of the stars who became instant fan favourites thanks to their unmatched acting skills.

Bonko Khoza

It is safe to say Bonko Khoza, who played the role of Mqhele Zulu, is talented. The star impressed fans with his ability to show his thug side when with his brothers and his soft and romantic side with his bae Hlomu.

Mbalenhle Mavimbela

Mbalenhle Mavimbela played her role of Hlomu so well that she earned the title 'National Wife'. The stunner showed that she is more than just a pretty face with her unmatched talent.

Mondli Makhoba

Actor Mondli Makhoba proved that he is a leader par excellence. The star's voice commanded authority, and he knew how to lead the Zulu family, real Bhut Omdala style. Makhoba, who played Nkosana, turned heads with some of his sexy scenes with Zandile played by the talented Khanyi Mbau.

Zikhona Sodlaka

Thanks to her character, the star went from being the absolute fan favourite to a villain. Zodlaka played the troublesome and untamed Mandisa, who got on everyone's nerves. Peeps even took to Twitter to call for her character to be killed off. One annoyed fan wrote:

"First, the R80million. Now, this? Lol, Mandisa is bitter, greedy and jealous, pls. Also, she's always trying to turn Nqoba against his brothers. Busy planting seeds of doubt. Nah, she does not deserve to be a Zulu wife this one."

