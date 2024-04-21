Luyanda Zwane's work on Sibongile and The Dlaminis added to the buzz about the beloved actress in South Africa

S ibongile and The Dlaminis viewers are chuffed with the leading lady and were worried about a rumoured recent update in the show's casting

Luyanda Zwane's supporters are up in arms over allegations that there will be big changes that affect their fave come the second season

Luyanda Zwane has impressed South Africa with her acting skills on Sibongile and The Dlaminis. Many fell in love with her work on the Sibongile Mbambo main character, and it was dubbed the most watched on Mzansi Wethu

Luyanda Zwane is reportedly not a part of 'Sibongile and The Dlaminis' for Season 2, and SA viewers were angered. Image: @luyanda_zwane

Source: Instagram

The actress, Luyanda Zwane, plays Sibongile Mbambo, a domestic worker for The Dlamini family in KZN, and it makes a riveting story about love, sacrifice and familial bonds. The cast recently got good news that they are set to have Season 2.

What will happen in Sibongile and The Dlaminis S2?

The actress who plays Sibongile Mbambo, Luyanda Zwane, may be moving on from the show after Sibongile and The Dlaminis Season 1. Entertainment blogger on X @jabumacdonald alleges Luyanda will no longer be in the second season. Read the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

SA upset by Sibongile and The Dlaminis rumour

Many people made it clear that Luyanda leaving the show would make a big impact as she's the main character. Netizens insisted that the character's absence would cost the show many viewers.

@simply_noxx commented:

"It’s called SIBONGILE AND THE DLAMINIS. So they’re gonna suffer benoKwenzo the whole season for what?? Nx."

@Kile_ckay said:

"Kuhamba uLuyanda guys not uSibongile also I don’t think I can watch another person playing Sibongile."

@MandisaMl pointed out:

"But the show ingaye mos?"

@KhumaloDanica wrote:

"Some of us have already stopped watching, and we are just waiting for Monday so we can watch QueenDom, and they are taking such risks?Angazi bathembeni.They are gonna lose viewers.The show is literally called 'Sibongile and the Dlaminis' why let Sibongile go?"

@TembsyMajija added:

"They are crazy, rather just end it all!"

@ndux_m added:

"The writers have lost the plot?"

Luyanda Zwane and Sparky Xulu's serve couple goals

Briefly News previously reported that actress Luyanda Zwane always knows how to leave people smitten by her, and she recently shared a cute video of herself and her lover on social media.

The Miseducation actress Luyanda Zwane and her rumoured boyfriend, who is also an actor in the entertainment industry, Sparky Xulu, know how to give their fans some excellent, cute couple content.

Recently, the Sibongile and The Dlaminis star shared a reel of herself and Xulu looking all cosy walking at the beach and also of them having a cute lovey-dovey conversation with each other at an unknown establishment.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News