Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa's trending video where he was talking with a citizen

The netizen who posted the video on Twitter (X) criticised the president and judged his body language

The Kaya 959 radio host seemingly agreed with the Twitter user, sharing that the president looks very tired in the clip

Sizwe Dhlomo shared his thoughts on a viral clip involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sizwe Dhlomo criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa and said he looked very tired. Image: @sizwedhlomo on Instagram, Chris Jackson via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Peep mocks President Ramaphosa

A social media user spoke against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a recent visit to a citizen's home.

@MxolisiThango accused the President of not being fully invested in the concerns the man was sharing with him. After judging the president's body language, Mxolisi advocated for the uMkhonto weSizwe national party.

"Let us Vote for the MK Party."

Watch the video below:

Sizwe Dhlomo speaks on that viral video

Kaya 959 radio host Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on the video, seemingly agreeing with the Twitter user. In his own view, Dhlomo said that the president looks very tired in the clip

"The president looks like he’s tired."

Mzansi responds to Sizwe Dhlomo's video

Reacting to Sizwe's views, netizens seem also to agree that Ramaphosa might have been overwhelmed.

@gistwhere:

"He is fed up, this one."

@Sbudamoore:

"He looks like he is going to pass out and fall asleep on that couch."

@Oliver_Speaking:

"That’s because he is."

@PeterBo10678693:

"He is tired. Someone asked him to buy a fridge for him."

@Ngamla4sho:

"He's tired of fighting, it's one tough job going against Msholozi."

@sos_wa:

"The couch must have been too nice, and seems like he is about to take a very long nap."

Sizwe Dhlomo pokes fun at Ramaphosa

In a previous report from Briefly News, personality and TV presenter Sizwe Dhlomo made a joke about President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Sizwe Dhlomo said Ramaphosa would campaign to become President for his second term if Bafana Bafana would have won the Africa Cup Of Nations.

The South African soccer team had qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals after beating Morocco.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News