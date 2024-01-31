President Cyril Ramaphosa was roasted after he slammed the opposition parties

Eamaphosa said that the parties are attempting to take power to effect change from the African National Congress

His comments angered South Africans and took him to task

Ramaphosa said opposition parties are trying to thwart the ANC's progress. Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, politician-related news, and Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News elections for over seven years.

President Cyril Ramaphosa slammed political parties forming coalitions, alliances or pacts and accused them of trying to take the party's power to change the country. He also admitted that the party has no plan B and is confident the ANC will win a decisive victory.

Ramaphosa digs into opposition parties

According to SowetanLIVE, Ramaphosa commented after the ruling party's Lekgotla, which followed the ANC's NEC meeting. Ramaphosa tore into opposition parties and claimed that many more minor parties began as factions in the ruling party before they morphed into opposition parties.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

He added that these parties are attempting to undo the work the ANC has made in the past 30 years. The ruling party is against coalitions as they believe they will achieve the opposite effect and pull the country backwards.

South Africans contest Ramaphosa's statements

South Africans on Facebook rejected his sentiments.

Ntshebele Mmaswi Bapela said:

"ANC was trusted and given power by South Africans for 30 years, and what did they do with the trust? Someone, please tell Cyril he is talking nonsense."

Magashule Marulatshipi added:

"30 years in power with 60% youth unemployment. What will they bring? He is hallucinating."

Azwifawri Given Mbambadzeni added:

"The African National Congress has greedy people and a habit of telling lies."

Jabulani Mangqunyane asked:

"Which lives are you changing?"

Malunga Ndlovu Zidlekhaya remarked:

"He has no shame."

Cyril Ramaphosa roasted by journalist

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a journalist roasted Ramaphosa during an interview.

The journalist asked Ramaphosa questions about his work as a president and interrogated him. Ramaphosa failed to answer questions straightforwardly, and South Africans laughed at him.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News