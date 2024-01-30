The country's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, slammed claims made by former president Jacob Zuma that the upcoming elections will be rigged

Mashatile asserted that previous elections have gone through without any interference

He added that it was not possible for any interference to take place during the elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, politician-related news, and Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News elections for over seven years.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is certain the elections would be fair and won't be rigged. Images: Luba Lesolle/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

South Africa's deputy president, Paul Mashatile, denied claims by former president Jacob Zuma that her upcoming general elections would be rigged.

Mashatile said it was impossible to rig the elections, and South Africa opted to believe Zuma and not Mashatile.

Mashatile shuts down election rigging allegations

According to IOL, Jacob Zuma's comments were made while campaigning for the MK party. Zuma was in KwaZulu-Natal recently at a rally for the party, where he declared that the party would get a two-thirds majority vote. Zuma also allegedly claimed that the elections might be rigged, something Mashatile denied.

Mashatile praised the Independent Electoral Commission's integrity in holding fair elections since 1994. He pointed out that it was essential to do away with claims he believed could question the country's democracy.

South Africans don't believe Mashatile

South Africans on Facebook, however, were inclined to believe Jacob Zuma's claims.

Thzlani KaMagalela said:

"Ace Magashule also made the same allegations, and the former ANC members seem to know something. It's high time they explained to us how it works."

Mark WasHere added:

"Perhaps Jacob speaks from experience."

Molefi Bogatsu remark3d:

"He must first tell us how many they have rigged in the past while he was inside."

Carl Taylor wrote:

"They were rigged ever since the ANC took over, just like ZANU-PF."

Philippe Sydney Lionnet exclaimed:

"Ubaba knows all their dirty tricks. That's why they fear him."

Colin Bridger:

"Says he with dodgy kickbacks."

Paul Mashatile in trouble for son-in-law's expensive house

While on Mashatile-related news, Briefly News reported that South Africa slammed him after pictures of a house he was using went viral.

It was alleged that Mashatile's son-in-law owned the house worth R8.9 million.

South Africans were displeased with his fancy living and called for him to be investigated.

Source: Briefly News