Six million young people under the age of 30 who are eligible to vote have not yet registered to vote

An organisation campaigning for voters to regisze3r encouraged them to put their names up so they could vote in the 2024 General Elections

South Africans were worried about this figure and pleaded with the youth to register, while others saw no need to vote

Young people in SA are disillusioned and wonder why they should vote.

Six million young people under 30 have not yet registered, and although there is increased awareness, there is a need for much work to be done to educate the youth to register to vote. This is according to Mbli Ntuli from Ground Work Collective, who encouraged young people to register to vote.

6 million young people not registered to vote

According to eNCA, although most of those who registered to vote during the first voter registration drive were young, it is still a drop in the ocean of the potential 10 million young people who could register to vote. Ntuli revealed that research revealed that the political landscape overwhelms the youth, and there is not a lot of confidence and trust in local parties.

There is also insufficient education about why young people should vote and where they get involved in the country's democracy. The country's leaders also disillusioned people and are looking for alternative solutions.

Ntuli said that there are a lot of civil societies that are calling for young people to register to vote. She added that families must also discuss the importance of voting and how to express their democracy as a collective through balloting. She encouraged people to look at political parties' manifestos and engage with news outlets.

Netizens questioned need for voting

South Africans on Facebook empathised with disillusioned people, and many questioned why they should vote.

Kealeboga Bois said:

"These potential voters are hopeless because most of them are unemployed."

Simphiwe Thafeni sid:

"We are not crazy. That's the reason. We're here at home, forgotten by the fools we voted for before."

Debe Solo observed:

"The six million that could potentially change the course of history choose to sit home and complain."

Patric Burgess:

"No party is worth my vote."

Morta Kuku added:

"Let them register to dethrone the ANC."

