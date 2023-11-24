Eugene Khoza has urged Shebeshxt to talk to the youth about the importance of voting in the 2024 general elections

Khoza was a guest on the YouTube channel, Podcast And Chill with MacG, where he shared his sentiments on this

He mentioned that the breakout star has a lot of influence and has a lot of people who relate to him and his story

Eugene Khoza has urged Shebeshxt to be the voice of the youth. Image: @eugene_khoza, @official.shebeshxt

Source: Instagram

TV and radio personality Eugene Khoza has encouraged Shebeshxt to engage with the youth and emphasize the significance of participating in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Euegen Khoza sends message to Shebeshxt

The stand-up comedian was a guest on the YouTube channel, Podcast And Chill with MacG, where he shared his sentiments on this.

Eugene Khoza mentioned that the breakout star has a lot of influence and has a lot of people who relate to him and his story.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"There are people these brands chose to put their money behind. This guy (Shebeshxt) has got influence. In two days, he had over 1 million views. This means there are people who relate to him, and they love him."

Eugene says young people are desperate for jobs

In his sentiments, he continued by sharing that the young people who are following him and his music are in desperate need of jobs and education.

"While he still has this audience with him, he needs to encourage them to register to vote. So they can change the way things are."

Watch the video shared by @MeshackBevhula below:

Mzansi agrees with Eugene

Many people seem to agree with Eugene and encourage Shebeshxt to do the right thing.

@asiel_asiels said:

"I love the way he made uncomfortable conversations be talked abt....... he's right we don't comprehend how bad things really are in SA."

@the_trogan added:

"Yeap… dude has all the spotlight and influences right now, it can and should be used in the right way."

@MusiqWorks

"Does Shebeshxt know the importance of voting? Why he's he on his own said anything about it? Or he need t b paid to say it?"

@MokoneNgwato

"The oldies in IEC still want to conduct elections with the same methods they used in 1994.. They can't adapt."

@NgwanagaOumama

"It might work, however it strike me as a shortcut, and who’s to say that the youth will go out and vote for something other than the ANC cos let’s be honest the goal is to vote the ANC out."

Shebeshxt assaults fan with bottle

In a previous report from Briefly News, Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt shockingly assaulted a concert-goer during a performance.

The Dilo Tse Massive hitmaker was seen arguing with a patron while on stage, then throwing a bottle at them during the heated moment.

Social media users were appalled by the poster, accusing him of tarnishing his reputation and claiming that the video was old.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News