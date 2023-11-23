Lasizwe opened up about being in a better space to make content after making a comeback to YouTube

The media personality opened up about his hiatus and how depression nearly led him to take his life

Lasizwe also spoke about his popular Awkward Dates segment and how it became a passion project of his

Lasizwe revealed that the negativity from other YouTubers led to his depression and hospitalisation. Image: lasizwe

As Lasizwe nears a million YouTube subscribers, the social media star reflected on how he tried to quit being a YouTuber. Lasizwe revealed on The Hustler's Corner that YouTube became a dark place that led to his depression and ultimate hospitalisation.

Now that he's in a much better space, Lasizwe believes he has found more purpose in his life, also with the creation of his popular Awkward Dates YouTube segment.

Lasizwe addresses YouTube hiatus and depression

Lasizwe recently sat down with DJ Sbu on The Hustler's Corner to discuss his life and career, as well as his booming YouTube channel.

The social media sensation opened up about the attention he and other stars receive from being in the limelight, which can be negative. Lasizwe said YouTube became a dark space for him because of how other YouTubers used the platform:

"People started coming to the platform for the wrong reasons; to drag other people and clout-chase, and that left a sour taste in my mouth. I ended up in hospital, I was depressed, I was going through the most. The R2M thing, YouTube."

Lasizwe was dragged in 2021 after raising R2M for a student crowdfund, where netizens questioned the star about what he did with the money.

"I felt like, it's either two things that were going to happen; there's going to be a huge headline that's gonna come out and it's not gonna be the best headline.

"The other is to start over. I'm too young to be experiencing this, there's a saying that 'Stars die young,' I don't want to be part of that statistic. I've worked hard to be where I am today. If I can start that channel with zero subscribers, what can stop me from doing it again?"

He went on to reveal how the concept of Awkward Dates came about, saying he was inspired by UK YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg's Chicken Soup Date.

Netizens showed love to Lasizwe:

TheeMsutu said:

"Lasizwe is very inspirational."

modilatimasipa6207 laughed:

"Not Lasizwe referring to Sbu as Babes! Cute!"

thabisomokobodi3876 cheered:

"Our fave on the show!"

whatstrending8689 wrote:

"Imagine Sbuda on Awkward Dates with Lasizwe!"

Lasiwe reflects on Awkward Dates with Faith Nketsi

In one of his most popular Awkward Dates, Lasizwe met up with Faith Nketsi who, as Lasizwe admitted, made him seriously nervous.

"I went on a date with Faith Nketsi. This made my nerves so nervous but yho, Faith bafethu. This was indeed an awkward date."

Fans were extremely intrigued to see Faith in a different light, where many male followers admitted that they would risk it all for the Have Faith star:

Petje_the_executive admitted:

"Faith, the way she’s speaks, you'd give her all your money!"

MissPbee said:

"Like, I am a woman but I am ready to give her my money."

TK wrote:

"Honestly, I'd give her all the cents I have left."

Simtho Biyela posted:

"I don't care whether people be calling Faith a gold digger or whatever, if I had money I was gonna spend it on her, she's a 10/10!"

Jay revealed:

"I would give her everything."

Thato said:

"Yohh Faithhhh... This hun, if she were to ask me if am I single while am walking with my wife, the mother of my kids, I'd say yes I am, shame."

Lasizwe receives flowers

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Lasizwe receiving white roses from a secret admirer and was ready to tie the knot. Fans were amused by Lasizwe's reaction:

cecemadwe laughed:

"Straight to Home Affairs!"

