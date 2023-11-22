MoFaya owner DJ Sbu recently defended comedian Trevor Noah from trolls on social media

During an Interview on The Penuel Show, the TV star shared that Trevor is world-class and he was doing us a favour as a country

Some netizens agreed with the former Friends Like These TV host

DJ Sbu defends Trevor Noah amid R33M tourism ad allegations. Image: @djsbulive, @trevornoah

Source: Instagram

Mzansi is still dissatisfied with comedian Trevor Noah's alleged R33m tourism ad that he recently did. But DJ Sbu came to the rescue as he defended the star against the trolls.

DJ Sbu says Trevor Noah did the country a favour with his tourism ad

Trevor Noah has been making headlines ever since the news of his alleged R33m tourism ad came to light. The comedian has been dragged to hell and back regarding it, and now businessman and TV star DJ Sbu jumps in and defends Noah against the trolls.

During his interview on The Penuel Show, DJ Sbu mentioned that Trevor was doing us all a favour in doing the tourism ad. He also mentioned that even if he was paid the exuberant amount people claimed he got, he still did the country a huge favour.

He said:

"There is no basis for the criticism claiming that we are generating negative opinions, as it would prevent us from having the chance to appreciate Black Coffee.

"These individuals are not part of the government, and they are not obligated to extend any favours to us. Therefore, I believe it is unjust to criticise them. Trevor is world class, he hosts the Grammys and associates with the crème de la crème."

He also added:

"I am definitely sure that bill would have been 10 times or 20 times more, but you can see that he was doing us a favour.”

Watch the full interview below:

Netizens agree with DJ Sbu

A few netizens agreed with the DJ on the statement that he made about Trevor Noah's tourism ad:

@ChomaneMpodi said:

"I agree with Sbu."

@ElonMyIdol agreed:

"Trevor is of world-class."

@mymzansi_rsa wrote:

"Sbu is an icon. Sbu is prophetic. Sbu is godly."

@thatorankapole1461 responded:

"I am proud of DJ Sbu."

@sesethumadikane158 replied:

"Ta Sbu. The Respect I have for you is beyond."

SA says Trevor Noah is no longer funny

In a previous report from Briefly News, SA trolled Trevor Noah following his recent tour with Savannah.

Many reckoned that his jokes were turning too politically motivated to laugh at.

Source: Briefly News