South African comedian Trevor Noah is facing criticism and a decline in popularity among South Africans

Fans expressed disappointment in his recent shows and are labelling his jokes as boring and politically biased

These sentiments come in the wake of rumours that he received government funding to promote South Africa as a tourist destination

Trevor Noah is slowly losing popularity among South Africans. The star, who has been going around the country's major cities for shows, failed to impress the people with his jokes.

Mzansi blasts Trevor Noah after failing to impress

Social media users had no kind words for LA-based South African comedian and television host Trevor Noah, who had shows around the country.

Trevor Noah recently came under fire after reports that he received R33 million from the government to market SA as a top tourist destination. The star poured cold water on the rumours, but fans are still not convinced.

Reacting to a post shared by @SavannaCider on X, formerly known as Twitter, many South Africans said Trevor's jokes are now dry and unretable. Some fans even called for him to return to the USA because there is nothing for him in Mzansi. The post read:

"Durban you were lit! Trevor was on. Very funny guy that one neh LOL, give him his creds by choosing an option below. ​#SiyavannaTrevor #SiyavannaSA​ #TrevorNoahLiveInSA"

Mzansi fans turn their backs on Trevor Noah

Social media users had no kind words for Trevor. Some said his jokes are now boring, and others accused him of always involving politics in his jokes. Many said he was funny when his jokes were still relatable.

@Khaya55411582 said:

"He is here to campaign for Ramaphosa."

@MashobanePlans commented:

"We don’t care, don’t involve us."

@Bella_vdw added:

"Ag, please, just get over yourself. This hypocrite had no good word towards SA and its citizens when he was part of the who is who club in NY. Now you expect us to give him a standing ovation...?"

@RonaldcDeroche added:

"Send him back to America. He was so keen to leave."

@C_skaap noted:

"Not funny anymore. He went woke and his jokes got sh*tty."

