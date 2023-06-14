Trevor Noah’s journey to super-stardom took him from Soweto to the glitzy New York

Growing up in the township, he launched his career in showbiz on a popular soapie

It all started with a dare from his friends to perform comedy, and with his net worth in the billions, Mzansi applauds his journey

South African Comedian Trevor Noah's net worth has given him all the reasons to smile.

From Soweto to the New York skyscrapers, comedian Trevor Noah’s rise has been meteoric, propelling him from stardom to superstar status. Today he is worth over a jaw-dropping $100 million, which is almost R2 billion, putting a lot of respect on his name.

Trevor Noah kicked career off on prime-time TV and radio

Noah dove into international waters when he appeared in an insignificant role on Isidingo in the early 2000s. He jumped ship and landed straight on Noah’s Ark, a show he hosted on YFM.

His friends thought it would be a hilarious experience if Noah cracked jokes at a nightclub, so they dared him to throw himself on the stage. The dare proved worthwhile because from then on, Noah’s comedian journey was smooth sailing.

Peeps loved his unique and quirky storytelling skills and he kept viewers in stitches. Trevor entertained them with stories about how he grew up as the son of a black woman and a Swiss man when interracial love was not the government’s cup of tea. Noah also shared the stage with comedy giants like David Kau and Kagiso Lediga.

Noah's international career began smoothly

Trevor started swimming in international waters when he opened for international comedians like Russell Peters when he toured Mzansi in 2007. Noah relocated to the United States after a string of successful stints in South African showbiz, hosting shows like the South African Film and Television Awards (SAFTAs) and The Real Goboza.

The comedian’s move to the United States was a brilliant calculation as in 2013 he first appeared on Late Night with David Letterman, becoming the first South African to do so.

Noah then joined The Daily Show, taking over from Jon Steward in 2015, where he earned between $5 million and $8 million.

He even wrote a New York Times best-selling memoir of his life, called Born a Crime. Years later, he started securing serious bags, earning a cool $16 million annually and even owning houses in Bel Air.

Trevor's success in the US earns him praise from Mzansi

Mzansi’s netizens have always celebrated Trevor and his wins, waxing lyrical about him constantly.

Shadreck Paulo praised him on Facebook and called on South Africans to take notes as hard work pays off.

Trevor Noah's net worth was celebrated on Facebook by South Africans, who praised him for his achievements.

Supporters chimed in:

Mnce Kuhle is a big fan:

“That very same talent made room for him and brought him before great men."

Alex Binder also had praise:

“He took America by storm and represented our classical humour in all aspects he could possibly understand."

Trevor wins big at international awards

In a recent article, Briefly News reported that Noah’s stint on The Daily Show bagged him seven trophies at the Webby Awards, earning him praise and applause from the global community.

Noah shared his appreciation on the Twitter streets.

