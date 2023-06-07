Entrepreneur extraordinaire Theo Baloyi’s humble beginnings in a small Pretoria village have inspired him to greatness, including leaving his Dubai job to bless SA

There seems to be no stopping Bathu’s success as this footwear genius has bagged a multitude of awards

Well-wishes are pouring in from the business fraternity and celebrities as he continues to be a beacon of hope

Theo Baloyi, proud owner of the South African sneaker brand, Bathu. Image: @theo_baloyi

Source: Instagram

Dubbed the "epitome of hard work and ubuntu", Theo Baloyi, a Pretoria native who grew up in the village of Phake, had his parents sacrifice their prized possessions to give him a chance at success.

The sacrifices definitely paid off as he obtained his BCom Accounting at the University of South Africa. During this time, he would also go door-to-door selling perfumes.

In an interview with DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner SA podcast, he describes that his father’s career and financial sacrifices did not give him room to fail.

“He literally set me up to be great against all odds because I could not afford not to do well.”

He worked for the prestigious accounting giant Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC). This appointment was an important milestone in his journey as it was at the PwC Dubai wing serving as a senior associate where the idea of a South African-made sneaker was born.

Theo gambles with his Dubai associate status for a Jozi hustle

Tempting fate, Baloyi started by selling 100 pairs of Bathu sneakers from the boot of his car in 2015, which sold out within days. Thirteen rejections later, he opened his first Bathu store in 2018. Today, he boasts more than 30 stores across and around Southern African countries, employing over 400 staff!

With an array of colours and designs, there is a Bathu (a slang word for shoe) option for everyone’s taste and style! The sneaker sets you apart yet makes you part of the tribe. Wearing one of Africa’s most recognisable brands is a flex.

Bathu's success continues to speak for itself

The Forbes 30 under 30 and Mail & Guardian 200 Young South Africans 2022 recipient announced his latest corporate social investment project, the #BathuforBatho ("batho" meaning people in Sesotho).

He announced the purpose of the drive at the 2023 Ubuntu Awards after receiving one of his countless awards. Bathu aims to donate one million pairs of school shoes in the next 10 years.

The company has to date donated 72 000 pairs to different communities

Baloyi continues to express the importance of giving back to the township.

“I quit my job, came back home to try and bring about solutions. I started a business that reignites hope and creates sustainable jobs.”

QG South Africa made him the cover star of the October 2022 Success Issue a year after they awarded him Business Leader of the Year 2021. Mzansi reacted to this Instagram announcement.

@bathu_sa proudly expressed:

“We are led.”

Plant_mbowane congratulated the cover star:

“Wow, congratulations… Thank you for showing us it’s possible.”

Phoksmotuku was humbled by this announcement:

“Greatness. The Chapter of Grace. Continue being humble Theo. Onwards and upwards.”

Celebrities also have had some good reviews on the footwear genius

Briefly News had previously reported that Theo Baloyi shared the opening of his latest store on his social media accounts along with photos from the special day.

His business associates and several SA celebs celebrated him, including singer Cici, actress Rami Chuene, musician Busiswa and DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

